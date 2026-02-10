Outside of combat, one of the main things you'll be doing in Mewgenics is breeding cats. It's how you get more budding warriors with better optimised stats and skills (better than the strays that show up each day), though it's far from straightforward. Mastering cat breeding is vital as you progress into harder stages, especially as the runs get longer and longer.

I'll say right now that it's vital to send your precious kittens to Tink early on to unlock more features, such as seeing your cats' sexuality, mood, libido, relationships, and more, that'll help you better optimise cat breeding.

How to breed cats in Mewgenics

(Image credit: Edmund McMillen, Tyler Glaiel)

Cats have a chance to breed with other cats in the same room at the end of each day (alongside other events like in-fighting). If and when cats breed, they'll give birth to one or sometimes two kittens, which can't be sent out on a run until they've had a day to grow up.

With only one room in your house at the start of the game, this'll mostly be down to luck, and you're bound to end up with a few pesky mutations as a result of inbreeding. However, as you progress and unlock house upgrades by sending retired cats to Frank, you'll have greater control over your cats' breeding.

Here are some tips to help you get started with breeding in Mewgenics:

Give kittens to Tink early so you can unlock vital features sooner, such as seeing your cat's base stats and whether it's inbred or not. Get extra rooms by giving Frank retired cats to better manage breeding by placing Stimulation-boosting furniture in a separate room with your best cats. Don't leave kittens in the same room as their parents, as they will end up breeding and creating inbred cats. Specific abilities are hard to intentionally pass on to offspring, so concentrate more on breeding cats with higher stats instead by placing all your cats with high base stats in one room. This also helps you better manage class collar distribution. Gay cats don't produce kittens, but every time they breed, they increase the chance for gay strays to appear that will inherit some of their stats and abilities instead. Home stats matter, especially Stimulation. Higher Stimulation means a kitten is more likely to inherit the higher stat value between its parents. So, hold on to any furniture you find.

How house stats work in Mewgenics

(Image credit: Edmund McMillen, Tyler Glaiel)

Each room in your home has five stats that influence the behaviour of your cats, which are influenced by the furniture you place in them. The higher these stats, the better:

Appeal: Affects the quality of the stray cats that show up each day.

Affects the quality of the stray cats that show up each day. Comfort: Affects how often cats will breed or fight.

Affects how often cats will breed or fight. Health: Affects lifespan and the chance to develop or cure disorders each night.

Affects lifespan and the chance to develop or cure disorders each night. Stimulation: Affects the quality of newborn kittens.

Affects the quality of newborn kittens. Mutation: Adds a chance for cats to receive random mutations each night.

Take note that apart from Appeal, these stats are all specific to each room in your house. For example, you'll want more Stimulation and Comfort in whatever room you're dedicating to breeding, so move furniture around for optimal placement.

The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

You can get more furniture by buying items from Baby Jack or finding Furniture Box items during a run. Make sure you don't equip the Furniture Box, as alluring as its bonus armour may be, as it'll break when damaged and you won't receive the furniture when you return home.

In the early stages, I had most of my furniture in the attic, which I made a breeding room, while the ground floor was home to the kittens, strays, and other cats I generally didn't want to breed. As you get more rooms, you can better hone in on specific stats or classes.