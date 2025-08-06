All Grounded 2 missing optical disk locations

You'll find missing optical disk locations around Brookhollow Park in Grounded 2; they'll be marked on your map almost right away. Since you're told where to look, you'd think they'd be easy to find, but they're missing for a reason.

In fact, the map markers can be somewhat misleading, as grabbing the missing optical disks generally involves delving into some pretty scary caves, only accessible far from the marker. So make sure you've geared up a bit before you track them down.

Alongside the missing optical disk locations, you'll also find turbo optical disks. These are effectively the same thing, but they're unlocked through main missions, like The Art of War and Networking.

Where to find all the missing optical disks in Grounded 2

There are three missing optical disks to find in Grounded 2, marked on your map as A, B, and C. Here's how to collect each one:

Grounded 2 missing optical disk A location

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Obsidian Entertainment) (Image credit: Obsidian Entertainment)

Missing optical disk A is located in the Cockroach Queen's den in the Toxic Anthill, bordering the Snackbar Front and Picnic Table regions. There are multiple entrances to the Toxic Anthill, like under the Picnic Table itself, but I recommend the opening with the aerosol can outside it in the north of Snackbar Front.

From this entrance, head inside and follow the tunnels straight ahead, going further down into the cave, until you enter a room with a half-eaten doughnut and more aerosol cans. Take a right and you'll reach the Cockroach Queen's den. Thankfully, you don't need to kill this boss if you don't want to, since you can actually run past her and over to the scientist's body on the right side of the cave, where you'll find missing optical disk A.

However, she's guarding the Gloom Skewer, one of the best Grounded 2 weapons, so it's worth taking her out if you're well-equipped.

Grounded 2 missing optical disk B location

(Image credit: Obsidian Entertainment)

Missing optical disk B is in the Spider Den in the far north of the Pine Hill region. To find this den, you'll need to reach the higher level of Pine Hill, which you can do via the ramps and tunnels in the northeast of the area, near the Spider Den's north entrance.

Enter the den and follow the tunnels down until you reach a small opening on your right next to the path forward; go inside the cave, and you'll see a dead scientist with missing optical disk B.

Grounded 2 missing optical disk C location

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Obsidian Entertainment) (Image credit: Obsidian Entertainment) (Image credit: Obsidian Entertainment)

Missing optical disk C is inside the Ice Cream Cart's lower levels, where you'll also find the Frostbitten Key. Unsurprisingly, this area is cold, so you'll need chill-resistant gear like the Fuzzy armour set, Blazin' Brew smoothies or spicy shards, and a torch to keep you warm.

Enter the truck from any of the entrances, though I prefer the southwest ice tunnel, to enter the large cave-like lower levels. You'll find the scientist's body with missing optical disk C on a hill covered with ice cream cones, which should be to your right if you're entering from the southwest tunnel.