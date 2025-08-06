Where to find milkweed tufts and chunks in Grounded 2

While exploring Brookhollow Park in Grounded 2, you'll find it full to the brim with natural resources you can harvest, from grass to acorns. While milkweed isn't the most valuable, as milkweed tufts are only used in a few recipes and chunks in construction, they're frustratingly hard to find.

Below, I'll go over where you can grab heaps of milkweed tufts and milkweed chunks. What you'll realise is that they're actually quite close by, you just haven't been looking hard enough. Do note, you'll need the Omni-Axe II upgrade before you can harvest both milkweed tufts and chunks.

Grounded 2 milkweed locations

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Obsidian Entertainment) (Image credit: Obsidian Entertainment) (Image credit: Obsidian Entertainment)

You can find six milkweed plants near the rope fence on the border between the Snackbar Front and Picnic Table regions. They're tall, yellow plants with several milkweed pods on the stem. You likely won't be able to reach these to whack them with your axe, so you'll need to shoot them down with a bow first.

Chop up the milkweed pods using your Omni-Axe II, and you'll get multiple milkweed chunks and one or two tufts. Most of the milkweeds you'll find on the border near the Picnic Table are on a hill, so chances are the pods—or their harvested materials—will race down the slope.

According to the resource scanner, there are supposed to be a few more milkweed plants in the Ice Cream Cart region, but I've had no luck tracking them down. I fear it's a similar situation to the bombardier beetles, where the scanner seemingly invents material spawns.

Alongside weed stems, you generally use milkweed chunks to create thatch building pieces. These are sturdy and arguably the best-looking construction material, so if you want a fancy thatched house, then you'll need to harvest quite a few milkweed pods.

Milkweed tufts are likely what you'll be looking for early on as they're great for insulating against the cold, at least when you're shrunk down to such a tiny size. They're needed for the Fuzzy Parka—one of the best Grounded 2 armour chest pieces—but also a landing pad, and various stuffed plushes.