Total War: Warhammer 3 DLC Tides of Torment promises to add a treacherous mutant and finally give Warhammer's smartest troll his due

In March, Creative Assembly revealed the next DLC for Total War: Warhammer 3 would feature Dechala, a six-armed snake lady, as the legendary lord for a Slaanesh faction. In the latest dev chat video they've shared some more details about the DLC, which is called Tides of Torment, and also features a Norscan faction led by a treacherous mutated Norscan sorcerer called Sayl the Faithless.

That's one of those names that tells you upfront someone isn't trustworthy, and yet apparently people keep trusting Sayl and he keeps betraying them. His whole mechanical deal will apparently revolve around betrayal and manipulation, though he'll also be able to summon a special Chaos Spawn called the Nightmaw, which incorporates the bodies of the three wizards he first betrayed. What a jerk.

The Norse will also get a new generic hero (a fimir noble), and a new monster (the chimera), as well as other units still to be revealed. The faction's existing mechanics, in particular the Monstrous Arcanum and the Chaos confederation system, are up for a rework and the other Norse legendary lords will get voice updates. Finally, Throgg Wintertooth, King of the Trolls, will have a voice that makes him sound like the smartypants he actually is.

The dev chat covers what we can expect from the next update as well as the DLC, with version 6.2 promising an expansion and rebalancing of ancillaries in particular. The dev team mentions that players in the Proving Grounds beta zone have been providing a lot of quality feedback that's being incorporated as well. We can expect that fairly soon, along with some info about the third legendary lord to come in Tides of Torment, which is due later in summer.