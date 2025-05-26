Total War: Warhammer 3 DLC Tides of Torment promises to add a treacherous mutant and finally give Warhammer's smartest troll his due
Justice for Throgg.
In March, Creative Assembly revealed the next DLC for Total War: Warhammer 3 would feature Dechala, a six-armed snake lady, as the legendary lord for a Slaanesh faction. In the latest dev chat video they've shared some more details about the DLC, which is called Tides of Torment, and also features a Norscan faction led by a treacherous mutated Norscan sorcerer called Sayl the Faithless.
That's one of those names that tells you upfront someone isn't trustworthy, and yet apparently people keep trusting Sayl and he keeps betraying them. His whole mechanical deal will apparently revolve around betrayal and manipulation, though he'll also be able to summon a special Chaos Spawn called the Nightmaw, which incorporates the bodies of the three wizards he first betrayed. What a jerk.
The Norse will also get a new generic hero (a fimir noble), and a new monster (the chimera), as well as other units still to be revealed. The faction's existing mechanics, in particular the Monstrous Arcanum and the Chaos confederation system, are up for a rework and the other Norse legendary lords will get voice updates. Finally, Throgg Wintertooth, King of the Trolls, will have a voice that makes him sound like the smartypants he actually is.
The dev chat covers what we can expect from the next update as well as the DLC, with version 6.2 promising an expansion and rebalancing of ancillaries in particular. The dev team mentions that players in the Proving Grounds beta zone have been providing a lot of quality feedback that's being incorporated as well. We can expect that fairly soon, along with some info about the third legendary lord to come in Tides of Torment, which is due later in summer.
Jody's first computer was a Commodore 64, so he remembers having to use a code wheel to play Pool of Radiance. A former music journalist who interviewed everyone from Giorgio Moroder to Trent Reznor, Jody also co-hosted Australia's first radio show about videogames, Zed Games. He's written for Rock Paper Shotgun, The Big Issue, GamesRadar, Zam, Glixel, Five Out of Ten Magazine, and Playboy.com, whose cheques with the bunny logo made for fun conversations at the bank. Jody's first article for PC Gamer was about the audio of Alien Isolation, published in 2015, and since then he's written about why Silent Hill belongs on PC, why Recettear: An Item Shop's Tale is the best fantasy shopkeeper tycoon game, and how weird Lost Ark can get. Jody edited PC Gamer Indie from 2017 to 2018, and he eventually lived up to his promise to play every Warhammer videogame.
