Looks like Boltgun 2 will be the Warhammer game to finally give the setting's horniest Chaos god its due

Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun 2 - Slaanesh Reveal Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Warhammer's plague god, Nurgle, has proved surprisingly popular with videogame developers, with top-villain billing in games like Vermintide 2, Darktide, and Chaos Gate: Daemonhunters. He was also featured in Boltgun, with his grotesque nurgling servants mooning us and proving annoyingly hard to hit. They'll be returning in Boltgun 2, along with the previously revealed servants of Khorne and Tzeentch, but as the latest trailer shows, Slaanesh is also along for the ride.

A god of excess in all things, Slaanesh encompasses gluttony and partying and degenerate art, but is also unequivocally the god of fuck. Which explains why the other gods have tended to be a bit more popular with videogame developers. (Though Total War: Warhammer has been pretty up-front with Slaanesh's whole deal, to be fair.)

Boltgun 2's latest trailer showcases Slaanesh's servants the daemonettes, moving so fast they're a trail of purple silhouettes, as well as space marines from the Emperor's Children legion. Here's hoping the noise marines, who fight with electric guitars, also make an appearance. Maybe that's been them playing the soundtrack this whole time?

We'll have to fight servants of all four of the Chaos gods in Boltgun 2, and the trailer also shows Nurgle's Death Guard and poxwalkers, which look just like the miniatures. Fortunately we won't be alone. The sequel will have two protagonists, with the original's Ultramarine Malum Caedo joined by Sister of Battle Nyra Veyrath in a singleplayer campaign with branching paths.

Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun 2 is due out later this year on Steam.