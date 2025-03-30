The next DLC for Total War: Warhammer 3 will include a Slaanesh faction led by a six-armed snake lady
Tunnel Snakes rule!
The latest video in Creative Assembly's "dev chat series" sees senior community manager Steve Coleman, game designer William Håkestad, senior game designer Vasil Nikolov, and principal technical designer Radoslav Borislov sit down to talk about the 6.2 update, the campaign AI improvements, and the next DLC.
It's a smaller-than-usual peek at what's next, with just a single legendary lord confirmed: Dechala the Denied One, who leads the Slaanesh faction called the Tormentors. A corrupted elf who has a gigantic tail that ends in a poisoned stinger, and also has six arms, each wielding a sword, Dechala's a particular enemy of Khorne since one of the Blood God's champions scarred her.
The Tormentors will also get a cavalry unit called the pleasureseekers, daemonettes riding steeds of Slaanesh that sound like a straight upgrade from the existing seekers, and champions of Slaanesh who share Dechala's snake look, but with only four arms. The faction's campaign mechanics will include the ability to subjugate your enemies using Dechala's Elixir of Damnation.
The upcoming DLC will be a three-lord pack, and a bonus legendary lord will arrive as "free-LC" alongside it. Presumably the bonus lord will also be a servant of Slaanesh—maybe the Masque, a daemonette cursed to dance for eternity? The other two legendary lords will be for other armies, though it's up in the air which ones they could be. Recent expansions have bolstered the Ogre Kingdoms, Orcs and Goblins, Empire, Dwarfs, Cathay, and Kislev alongside Chaos, but Total War: Warhammer has so many armies that still leaves it wide open.
We'll have to wait until this DLC gets closer to find out more. Right now, it doesn't even have a release window.
Jody's first computer was a Commodore 64, so he remembers having to use a code wheel to play Pool of Radiance. A former music journalist who interviewed everyone from Giorgio Moroder to Trent Reznor, Jody also co-hosted Australia's first radio show about videogames, Zed Games. He's written for Rock Paper Shotgun, The Big Issue, GamesRadar, Zam, Glixel, Five Out of Ten Magazine, and Playboy.com, whose cheques with the bunny logo made for fun conversations at the bank. Jody's first article for PC Gamer was about the audio of Alien Isolation, published in 2015, and since then he's written about why Silent Hill belongs on PC, why Recettear: An Item Shop's Tale is the best fantasy shopkeeper tycoon game, and how weird Lost Ark can get. Jody edited PC Gamer Indie from 2017 to 2018, and he eventually lived up to his promise to play every Warhammer videogame.
