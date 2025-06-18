How ranks work in Rematch: What you need to rank up in each league and division

Rematch is an intense, competitive take on the biggest sport in the world—and it just wouldn't be a competitive game without leagues and divisions to approximate your relative goodness.

Season 0 ranked play kicked off with Rematch's launch, so here's what to expect if you're aiming to become a football pro. It's a by-the-book setup that rewards a positive win rate above all else and currently doesn't punish losses very harshly. Hit the workshops, find a good team to queue up with, and you're sure to climb the ranks fast.

Here's the breakdown of how many ranked points it takes to earn your way through all of the leagues and divisions in Rematch.

How Rematch ranks work

Once you hit level 5, which only takes a few hours' worth of games, you can go straight into ranked play if you so choose. Like plenty of other ranked modes, you'll have five placement games to get through before you're assigned a rank.

Your exact MMR isn't transparent, and it's hard to tell what exactly you're being judged on aside from your win rate, but suffice it to say that the more you win the higher you'll place. It's possible that individual performance is factored in somehow, but there's no official word on that just yet; and given that Rematch is firmly a team-oriented game, your ability to bring your fellow players together will be just as important as excelling at any given mechanic.

After being assigned a rank, you gain ranked points as you win and lose them as you lose—roughly 20 points either way. Here's how your rank in Rematch progresses:

Get over 100 ranked points in a division and you'll climb up one division (ie from Bronze 1 to Bronze 2).

Get to the top of your league and you'll play three promotion games. Win two out of three matches, and you'll go up a league.

While you can derank between divisions, it doesn't seem like you can derank between leagues (ie, you can go from Silver II to Silver I but not from Silver I to Bronze III). This may change at higher ranks, though.

It's worth noting that while you can play 3v3 and 4v4 unranked, ranked play is only available for 5v5. You shouldn't necessarily skip out on those modes when trying to improve, as the leaner setup can force you to hone your individual mechanics a bit better, but 5v5 is the mode ladder hounds will want to stick with. It's not clear if there are plans to implement ranked 3s or 4s at any point.

Rematch's ranked system is simple and clean, and the setup should be familiar if you've picked up a game with a similar mode in the last decade. That said, there are currently no rewards for ranking up outside the bragging rights; so if you're just here for a good time, there's no pressure to switch from quick match.

Even though the captain's pass reward tracks are called things like "pre-season" and "qualifiers," those rewards aren't gated behind competitive play.

Rematch leagues and divisions

The league setup in Rematch is nothing you haven't seen before: Six leagues, three divisions a piece, with one hundred rank points needed to go from one to the next. A consistently positive win rate is all you need.