One of our favorite games of 2025 is just $16 on GOG this week, and the dev says 'if it's still too expensive just pirate it honestly'
It's that skating game where you're a demon made out of glass and pain.
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If you haven't played demon-killing skate 'em up Skate Story, you're missing out—it was one of our favorite games of last year, confidently answering the question, 'What would a skating game be like if I was a demon made out of glass and pain?' It's a great time to get it, too, as it just landed on GOG with a 20% discount bringing it down to $16.
You could just pirate it, though. That's not me offering you that option—I'm a well-behaved golden boy who gets good grades and would never advocate for the five-finger discount—but Skate Story creator Sam Eng shared news of the sale yesterday on X by saying, "If it's still too expensive just pirate it honestly." Gotta respect the candor.
"Push through hell and discover The Devil’s greatest weakness: humility, perseverance, and a disgustingly sweet backside tailslide," reads the game's description. In his review, PC Gamer news writer Lincoln Carpenter said it's "a stylish lunicidal skater with peerless vibes and devilishly sleek flip tricks." It's as though the game was engineered such that people would have to use as many cool words as possible when discussing it.Article continues below
It was turning heads all the way back when it debuted in 2020—a year that I'm pretty sure was a few decades ago—so it's good to see the game will be available to even more people now. It is also on Steam if you prefer, though the sale only applies for the GOG version. It seems like it's mostly important to the creator that you find some way to play it if you're so inclined: "I hope it'll resonate," Eng posted on X yesterday.
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Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
Justin first became enamored with PC gaming when World of Warcraft and Neverwinter Nights 2 rewired his brain as a wide-eyed kid. As time has passed, he's amassed a hefty backlog of retro shooters, CRPGs, and janky '90s esoterica. Whether he's extolling the virtues of Shenmue or troubleshooting some fiddly old MMO, it's hard to get his mind off games with more ambition than scruples. When he's not at his keyboard, he's probably birdwatching or daydreaming about a glorious comeback for real-time with pause combat. Any day now...
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