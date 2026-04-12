One of our favorite games of 2025 is just $16 on GOG this week, and the dev says 'if it's still too expensive just pirate it honestly'

If you haven't played demon-killing skate 'em up Skate Story, you're missing out—it was one of our favorite games of last year, confidently answering the question, 'What would a skating game be like if I was a demon made out of glass and pain?' It's a great time to get it, too, as it just landed on GOG with a 20% discount bringing it down to $16.

You could just pirate it, though. That's not me offering you that option—I'm a well-behaved golden boy who gets good grades and would never advocate for the five-finger discount—but Skate Story creator Sam Eng shared news of the sale yesterday on X by saying, "If it's still too expensive just pirate it honestly." Gotta respect the candor.

"Push through hell and discover The Devil’s greatest weakness: humility, perseverance, and a disgustingly sweet backside tailslide," reads the game's description. In his review, PC Gamer news writer Lincoln Carpenter said it's "a stylish lunicidal skater with peerless vibes and devilishly sleek flip tricks." It's as though the game was engineered such that people would have to use as many cool words as possible when discussing it.

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It was turning heads all the way back when it debuted in 2020—a year that I'm pretty sure was a few decades ago—so it's good to see the game will be available to even more people now. It is also on Steam if you prefer, though the sale only applies for the GOG version. It seems like it's mostly important to the creator that you find some way to play it if you're so inclined: "I hope it'll resonate," Eng posted on X yesterday.