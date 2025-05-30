Rematch: All the key details on the 5v5 football game from the masterminds behind Sifu

Sloclap is known for creating the Kung-Fu brawler Absolver, which was then followed up by a partnership with Kelper Interactive for another Kung-Fu brawler, Sifu. So, as you would expect, the next game from the studio is an online multiplayer five-a-side football showdown (that being real football, not whatever the Yanks play), called Rematch—Fifu was right there.

Now, being the kid who was bad at sports (and thus always put in goals) but loved watching wrestling and kung fu movies, this felt like a bit of a betrayal. But Sloclap’s signature style and heaping helping of arcadey gameplay have me following a footy game with an interest I haven't had since Mario Strikers Charged launched for the Wii back in 2007. Not the Switch sequel, though; the less said about that one, the better.

Rematch is making its way onto the pitch on June 19, 2025. However, the game also offers the dreaded “pay for a more expensive version to play early” option, so if you have some extra coffers to hand over, you can play it on June 16, 2025. The game will release on Steam and the Xbox Store, while Xbox Game Pass subscribers can play day one.

When is the next Rematch Beta?

Rematch’s next and final beta test begins May 28, 2025, and runs through May 31, 2025 (5 am PT / 8 am ET / 12 pm GMT on both days). The beta’s first day was closed to players accepted into previous tests, but starting on May 29, everyone who requests access through the Rematch Steam page will be let in.

The latest Rematch trailer debuted during the Future Games Show at Gamescom Latam. It's a lesson on the “golden rules” of arcade football that also shows off a bunch of sick tekkers and other football terms I totally understand.

Rematch gameplay and features

How does Rematch play?

Rematch is a five vs five online multiplayer football game, though instead of playing as a whole team, you’ll control one player on the pitch. There are no set positions; the goalie is whoever happens to be in the box at a given time. Plus, unlike FIFA, whatever Pro Evolution Soccer is called now, and EA FC, there are no stats to worry about; if you want to win, you’ll have to do so through sheer skill.

While not as ridiculous as the likes of Rocket League or Mario Strikers, Rematch takes a more arcadey approach to football, with “no fouls, no offsides, no pauses… no time to rest.”

And since you’re in an enclosed arena, you’ll be able to use the walls to your advantage, too. Maneuver around opponents by launching the ball at the barrier, then catch it on the rebound. It's rather effecient for being that asshole who doesn’t play as a team in team-based games—a win-win for everyone!

How much does Rematch cost?

Rematch will cost you $30 / £21 for the base game, with the ‘Pro Edition’ and ‘Elite Edition’ bumping that price up to $40 / £30 and $50 / £39, respectively.

Both editions come with the 72-hour early access window, a number of cosmetics, and a “Captain’s Pass Upgrade Ticket” for the in-game battlepass (with the Elite version adding extra cosmetic items and a second upgrade ticket).

What is the Rematch Captain Pass?

Rematch's Captain Pass is just a battlepass, with the developers promising “Seasonal Content” on the game’s Steam page. So far, there's not much out there about what those passes entail, we don't know how much they'll cost or what's included.

From beta footage, we can see it's mostly cosmetic items and the Blocks in-game currency, but it feels unlikely this is indicative of the real game since a majority of the rewards were currency.

Can you fight in Rematch?

Despite the developer’s pedigree in top-tier scrapping games, Rematch does not appear to have any brawling. This is a football simulator, not an “average football fan” simulator.

Rematch recommended specs

At a minimum, you can play Rematch with an RTX 1060 and i5-9400. The recommended setup calls for an Nvidia RTX 3050 and an Intel Core 11600k, so it’s not the most demanding game in the world. Couple that with an SSD and DirectX 12 Shader Model 5 support, and you're good to go.

Rematch minimum specs

OS: Windows 10 / Windows 11

Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 3400G / Intel Core i5-9400, or better

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 5500 (4GB) / NVIDIA GeForce RTX 1060 (4GB), or better

DirectX: Version 12

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Storage: 20 GB available space

Rematch recommended specs