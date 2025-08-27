Cooking in Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar is a great way to make friends around Zephyr Town, but also to pull in some extra profits at the weekly bazaar. Unfortunately though, it's not as simple as throwing a bunch of ingredients into a pot and hoping something delicious comes out the other side. Unlocking new recipes takes time and the game doesn't exactly tell you what you need to do.

Luckily, when you actually know what you need to do, it takes no time at all to increase your cooking repertoire. It might require a bit of money to get started, but cooking is a valuable skill that opens up a lot of opportunities, so here's what you need to do to unlock more recipes.

How to unlock new recipes in Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar

The key to getting new recipes is to consume a variety of meals in Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar. When you eat a new dish, you'll unlock the recipe for it and be able to recreate it from the comfort of your own home. There are several ways you can acquire new foods too, and the more time you spend in game the more likely you are to find them.

The easiest way to unlock new recipes is to visit the cafe in town, which is probably the first place you'll go when you start the game. There are plenty of meals for you to purchase and unlock the recipe for when you're starting out, but they aren't particularly elaborate. As the year passes you will also unlock new recipes throughout the seasons, but once again, these won't be too hard to recreate at home and are considered "quick bites" rather than the complicated dishes a lot of characters prefer.

Once your bazaar has levelled up and more characters start asking you to help them open their own stalls, you'll be able to unlock more recipes. For example, Madeline's cafe stand will offer different dishes you can't pick up from the cafe in town, but you'll only be able to buy them each Saturday at the bazaar.

Developing deeper friendships with characters will also occasionally unlock new meals too. If you're consistently giving characters gifts and increasing how many hearts you have with them, there is a chance your next interaction will lead to a gift being given. Or, you'll receive a letter in the post containing a gift. Although the recipes you unlock this way aren't exclusive to these interactions, they can help you learn some more intricate dishes earlier in the game rather than waiting for seasonal events or new stalls in the bazaar.