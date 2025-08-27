As is the way in any farming simulator, getting ahold of different ore helps the world go round. You'll need these materials for all sorts of upgrades and crafting recipes in Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar, but while copper spawns in abundance across Zephyr Town, iron is a little more challenging to come by.

When you start out, you'll only be able to find a few nodes a day. But, you'll still be expected to constantly source iron to complete quests and crafts set by your fellow townsfolk. It will be a little while before you can collect iron comfortably in Grand Bazaar. There are a few ways you can get iron reliably, but there's a lot you need to do in advance. It's well worth aiming towards as soon as possible, though, as a lot of your tool upgrades rely on iron early on. So, here's how you can start farming the material.

Where to find iron in Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar

There are two ways to get iron in Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar:

Mining iron ore nodes around Zephyr Town or, even better, in the mountain mines

Purchasing it from Lloyd's crystal stall at the weekly bazaar

The easiest way to get iron at the start of the game is by purchasing it from Lloyd's crystal stall at the weekly bazaar. His stall is located to the right as soon as you walk into the bazaar. But, while this is the most convenient way to gather the material as you don't need to mine it for yourself, it is expensive. A single piece of iron will set you back 210g, and more often than not, you will need several pieces to craft an upgrade or for something you're creating in the windmill.

This is why it's important to start mining when you can. Similar to mining copper, iron will spawn in a black rock with shiny nodes. Each season, several nodes of iron will spawn around Zephyr Town in different spots, and you'll need a few tools to get there:

You'll need the leaf glider from the nature Sprites for any gaps across rivers you can't quite jump over.

Getting the double jump ability from Felix's stall in the bazaar as early as possible also helps you to reach tricky spots on the edge of the mountain surrounding the town, or, helps you get across rivers before you unlock the leaf glider.

However, once you've levelled up your Bazaar the first time and met Diana and Arata, you'll unlock the mountains to the far right side of the map, just above the yellow windmill and Lloyd's house. This essentially serves as the mines, as multiple ore rocks spawn here, and you'll find iron appears here more consistently than anywhere else around the map. So, given you're checking in each day, you should be able to get plenty of iron without having to spend all your hard-earned money.