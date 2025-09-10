There are a huge number of festivals and events that take place in autumn in Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar. Outside of the obvious, self-explanatory events like the crop show or bake-off, you'll also be told about the Pumpkin Festival. This takes place on the last Thursday of Autumn each year, and functions similarly to Honey Day, which means there are a few things you ought to do to prepare.

Unfortunately, you won't be able to walk around and take part in the Pumpkin Festival yourself, as it only benefits the children of Zephyr Town. Throughout the day, they'll visit your farmhouse at random times, almost as if they are trick-or-treating. Here's what you need to do to make sure you're prepared for any visitors.

How to prepare for the Pumpkin Festival in Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar

The key to a successful Pumpkin Festival is making sure you have plenty of desserts to hand. When the kids come to your farmhouse, they will basically demand a sweet treat before leaving, so you'll want to bake a number of goodies ahead of time to prevent disappointing anyone. It's also worth noting that the kids will enter the farm before talking to you, but if you give them any desserts before they are inside your house, it won't count towards the festival.

These goodies can be literally any meal tagged with the "dessert" label symbolised with a cake icon on the cooking screen. The easiest desserts to bake, and the ones I tend to go for, are cookies and walnut cookies. Both can be purchased from the Cafe in town, too, which will unlock the recipe once you've eaten them for the first time.

The recipe for normal cookies is as follows:

1 x Wheat flour

1 x Egg/Silkie egg

To make walnut cookies, you'll need the following ingredients:

1 x Wheat flour

1 x Egg/Silkie egg

1 x Walnut

If you don't fancy cooking, you can use desserts purchased from the Cafe in town, too. It's worth getting these only a few days in advance, in case they spoil and you forget to replenish your stocks. But, regardless of which method you choose, the desserts will be greatly appreciated by whoever visits your farmhouse.