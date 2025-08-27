As you make your way around Zephyr Town in Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar you'll meet a variety of characters. Among these are particularly cutesy little creatures referred to as nature sprites. If you've played a Story of Seasons game before, you've no doubt come across similar sprites like this. But for Grand Bazaar, earning their friendship will guarantee your success as a farmer and vendor in the game.

Nature sprites reveal themselves in the first season of your first year, and from that point on you can start working on your relationship with them. Unlike the townsfolk you won't have to speak to them each day and give them gifts to increase their level. Instead, you have to donate specific sets of items to them, which correspond to their characters, to level up and gain rewards such as increased item quality. Here's everything you need to know about nature sprites.

Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar Nature Sprites explained

There are five nature sprites you'll meet in Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar, and all have unique skills you can utilise to make farm life easier. These don't come for free though, and you need to donate items you pick up as you explore to help increase their level and, in turn, the boosts they offer to your items and stall at the bazaar when you activate Cheer Time. The following table lists every sprite, where to find them, how to level them up, and what boost they offer.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Sprite name Location How to level up Boost Ivy On your farm next to the red windmill Donate forageables like ores, wood, and stone. Item quality

Finley The river to the left just as you leave your farm Donate fish Item freshness Honey Wandering the north east side of the mountain Donate honey Extends cheer time Webby Wandering the west side of the mountain Donate mushrooms Sell two items at a time Penny Around the Cafe and Shop in the center of Zephyr Town Donate bugs and critters Helps sell more items overall

You can activate Cheer Time once you've made a number of sales during the bazaar, which is indicated by a bar in the top right corner while you're working at your stall. Periodically, you'll "unlock" the ability to use a nature sprite's Cheer Time boost, signified by this bar turning rainbow and showing a sprite icon underneath, which will help you sell items faster with additional perks. If you stack them rather than using them individually, each sprite will use their skill at the same time which is incredibly beneficial if you can't sell the rest of your stock and you're nearing the end of a shift.

Each time you level up these Sprites, you have the possibility to increase the overall quality of your harvest, be it crops, fish, mushrooms, or even things like bugs you can catch. This increases the value, and definitely helps your items sell at the bazaar on a Saturday. Plus, you'll need some higher quality items for certain quests too, so it's good to increase the overall quality as quickly as possible by donating to nature sprites.

As you complete tasks around the farm, such as watering and picking crops or tending to animals, you'll earn Happy Energy from the nature sprites. This can be used as currency at the sprite's stall at the bazaar, which you can find to the far west up the slope to the left of Ramon's bazaar stall.

You'll find various glider designs here, alongside boxes you can place around Zephyr Town which transport your items from one place to another without you having to walk there. For example, there are several boxes that transport your items from windmills directly to your stall at the bazaar, which is incredibly convenient if you ask me.