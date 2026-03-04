How to feed raccoons in Disney Dreamlight Valley
Everything you need to know about befriending these masked bandits.
Knowing how to feed raccoons in Disney Dreamlight Valley is your gateway to unlocking the game's cutest companion—at least in my opinion. You can unlock the biome they live in fairly early on in the game, and since their favourite food can be found here too, the rest of the work is fairly straightforward. As long as you're persistent, you'll have a raccoon buddy in no time.
If you are finding yourself struggling to know where to start when it comes to feeding raccoons, I've broken down everything you need to know, from their favourite food, the schedule each different variation follows, and how you can approach them.
Raccoons' favourite foods are blueberries, which can conveniently be found in the Forest of Valor—the same biome that they spawn in. If for some reason you're struggling to forage for blueberries, you can also feed raccoons gooseberries, raspberries, or strawberries. Though, feeding these masked bandits berries instead of their favourites will result in lower quality rewards rather than the Dream Shards and Motif Bags you can get.
The hardest part about befriending raccoons is chasing them down. They are incredibly skittish critters and as soon as you walk up to them, they'll run off. So, what you need to do is slowly approach the raccoon until it stands up tall on its hind legs. As soon as it does this, you need to stop moving. Once it relaxes again, you can move closer to it. Repeat this process until you're close enough to the raccoon for the interact menu to pop up, and from here you can start feeding them.
Where to find raccoons in Disney Dreamlight Valley
Raccoons can only be found in the Forest of Valor in Disney Dreamlight Valley, and there are five different variations of them, all following a different schedule. The table below shows when you can find each colour of raccoon, but if you're in-game and stuck on which ones are available when you're playing, you can always check the Companions tab in your Collections menu too:
Raccoon colour
Schedule
Black
Monday: Not here
Tuesday: All day
Wednesday: All day
Thursday: Not here
Friday: Not here
Saturday: All day
Sunday: 12 PM to 12 AM
Blue
Monday: Not here
Tuesday: Not here
Wednesday: 4 PM to 10 PM
Thursday: Not here
Friday: Not here
Saturday: Not here
Sunday: Not here
Classic
Monday: All day
Tuesday: Not here
Wednesday: Not here
Thursday: All day
Friday: Not here
Saturday: All day
Sunday: 12 PM to 12 AM
Red
Monday: All day
Tuesday: Not here
Wednesday: All day
Thursday: Not here
Friday: All day
Saturday: Not here
Sunday: 12 AM to 12 PM
White
Monday: Not here
Tuesday: All day
Wednesday: Not here
Thursday: All day
Friday: All day
Saturday: Not here
Sunday: 12 AM to 12 PM
