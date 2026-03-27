'There are no leaks', says Stardew Valley creator, taking a hammer to the rumour mill

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Also, you don't have to worry about marriage candidates getting hitched.

Eric Barone smiling and talking about Stardew Valley
(Image credit: PC Gamer)

Stardew Valley 1.7 is a hotly anticipated patch to a game, and for good reason—it's one of the biggest indie sensations of the past decade. Riling up the anticipation is the fact that it usually takes years for big updates like this to drop, with the last major version releasing in 2024.

As such, the inescapable tide of supposed leaks has swept through the internet—which the game's creator, Eric Barone, is very keen to put a blunt full stop to: "Any claims that there are "'leaks' of 1.7 content are fake. There are no leaks," he wrote on X. Welp, there you go then.

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Either way, he was happy to oblige: "I have no plans to ever add something like that." Surprisingly, people seemed disappointed—and I can understand that. One of the weird things about life sims like Stardew is the eerie feeling the entire world is just sort of waiting for you to do something.

Stardew Valley mods Stardew Valley cheatsStardew Valley multiplayer Games like Stardew ValleyBest indie games

Stardew Valley mods: Custom farming
Stardew Valley cheats: Farm faster
Stardew Valley multiplayer: Co-op farming
Games like Stardew Valley: More life sims
Best indie games: Independent excellence

Harvey Randall
Harvey Randall
Staff Writer

Harvey's history with games started when he first begged his parents for a World of Warcraft subscription aged 12, though he's since been cursed with Final Fantasy 14-brain and a huge crush on G'raha Tia. He made his start as a freelancer, writing for websites like Techradar, The Escapist, Dicebreaker, The Gamer, Into the Spine—and of course, PC Gamer. He'll sink his teeth into anything that looks interesting, though he has a soft spot for RPGs, soulslikes, roguelikes, deckbuilders, MMOs, and weird indie titles. He also plays a shelf load of TTRPGs in his offline time. Don't ask him what his favourite system is, he has too many.

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