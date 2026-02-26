Happy birthday, Stardew Valley. Today Eric 'ConcernedApe' Barone's beloved farming sim celebrated its 10th anniversary with a short half-hour retrospective and the long-awaited reveal of its upcoming marriage candidates. That's right, you're getting two new singles to woo when Stardew Valley 1.7 adds romances for Clint and Sandy.

Sandy runs a store in the Calico Desert and plays landlord to Mr. Qi's totally-not-shady casino dealings in the back of the building. She was my number one romance hopeful going into the reveal, and the most desired pick in our Stardew Valley romance poll.

Clint is Pelican Town's resident blacksmith with a nagging crush on Emily, so I guess you'll be there to help him move on should you pop the question. He's not my first choice, but I'm eager to see how his heart events shape up.

If ConcernedApe happens to start taking suggestions for a third love interest, please god consider adding the Wizard, Rasmodius. I can fix that old man's heart, I swear. He took the number two spot in our romance poll, and the mod offering his hand in marriage made it into our list of recommended Stardew Valley mods.

The new spouse announcement was included toward the end of ConcernedApe's retrospective, with the rest of the video dedicated to a look back on 10 years of Pelican Town (and the surrounding areas added over time).

Stardew Valley 10-year Anniversary Video (Retrospective & New Spouse Reveal) - YouTube Watch On

It was a cute tribute to his first iteration in Sprout Valley, chronicling how it transformed between 2012 and 2013 into Stardew Valley, then grew into what we know today. At the end, Barone transitioned into a more personal speech thanking his development partners and fans for making Stardew such a success, and then revealed the new love interests with a dramatic envelope reveal.

Barone also followed up with a tweet shortly after the anniversary video wrapped up, giving us our first look at the new romance options on their big day (in sprite form).

These two can be married in 1.7 pic.twitter.com/W7gFHEGdKJFebruary 26, 2026

I've followed the farming sim since its debut all those years ago, and as a former Harvest Moon-obsessed kid, it's comforting to see the game carry on as it has. It's hard to believe there was ever a time Barone thought Stardew Valley wouldn't click with farming sim fans, but that's where his mind was a decade ago. Now the man has a whole other problem and can't stop updating it, not that I'm complaining.