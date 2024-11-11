Stardew Valley cheats: Every cheat code you need, no mods required

After years of content patches and tens of millions of copies sold, Stardew Valley finally has an official, mod-free approach to using cheat codes—akin to those in The Sims. As part of the farming sim’s beefy 1.6 update creator Eric Barone added support for Console Commands, so if you’re only modding for the easy money and item dupes, the process just got easier.

Previously, cheats (or debug commands) were only accessible through Stardew Valley mods like SMAPI. In Version 1.6.9, you’ll need to edit your save file, but that’s it. For detailed commands using mods, the official Stardew Valley Wiki provides thorough documentation, otherwise this guide sticks to only using what works without requiring more tools.

Below, you'll find acres and acres of commands we're still updating as we test, including ways to spawn items, get more money, or improve relationships.

How to enable Stardew Valley cheats

These codes won't work before enabling them, so, before editing anything, back up those beloved files and store your farm's legacy somewhere safe. Once that's done, it's time to locate and edit your Stardew Valley save directly.

Finding your Stardew Valley save file

Regardless of OS, Stardew Valley saves follow the same naming conventions, so once you're in, look for the folder sharing your file name and a string of numbers. It'll look something like NAME_345389.

Windows users can find their Stardew Valley save via File Explorer at the path:

%appdata%\StardewValley\Saves

Mac users should open Finder and navigate to the folder by entering:

~/.config/StardewValley/Saves

To edit this file, you can open it in Notepad, but it's far easier to read in a program like Notepad++ or, as mentioned in the Stardew Wiki, through Sublime Text. These programs use the file's color-coded XML formatting.

Using Notepad++ to edit Stardew Valley saves

After installing Notepad++ you'll need to add an XML plugin. To do this, select Plugins, then Plugin Admin, and check XML Tools. Install the plugin and enable Pretty Print to convert the wall of text into color-coded XML formatting.

Editing your Stardew Valley save file

A little messy, but the Notepad view works. Notepad++ is easier to read, but not a requirement.

Right click the file, select "Open With," then click Notepad or Notepad++

Use CTRL+F and search for the "allowChatCheats" field

Replace "false" with "true" between the Allow Chat Cheat tags:

<allowChatCheats>false</allowChatCheats> <allowChatCheats>true</allowChatCheats>

Save those changes, exit, then open Stardew Valley

How to enter Stardew Valley cheat codes

After enabling cheats, Stardew Valley uses the in-game chat with two different command formats. One uses the action itself, like /money 500, while the other uses /debug [command].

Accessing the Stardew Valley chat

Open the Stardew Valley chat by pressing the 'T' key. Folks accustomed to singleplayer farming may have never had use for this window before, but even if your save isn't a multiplayer file, the chat still works.

Stardew Valley cheats pre and post-1.6 update use several of the same commands, with some more limited without SMAPI but the two commands added in the 2024 patch include /money [#] and /debug [command].

The former is straightforward and performs that singular command, then the latter opens a wealth of options. While scrolling through these cheats, don't forget to type /debug for commands that specify. Also, look for [Brackets] and replace any placeholder values.

The best Stardew Valley cheats to start your farm

Since all of Stardew Valley's debug commands and the like get a little confusing or sometimes just don't work without extra tools, we've got a little list here of easy cheats to copy and paste.

To quickly set up a farm with plenty of resources, enter the following:

/money 100000

/backpack 36

/debug cooking

/debug crafting

/debug friendall

/debug setupbigfarm

This list yields 100,000 gold, a fully upgraded backpack, every crafting and cooking recipe, and maxed-out relationships with all villagers. Additionally, the big farm code adds three deluxe coops, two barns, one mill, one stable, and a silo. All of this comes fully stocked with farm animals, crops, trees, and artisan production tools, too.

Stardew Valley Money cheats

Easy enough, simply use /money [$] to laugh all the way to the bank. Something something, money doesn't buy happiness, something something—but it does in Stardew Valley, so go wild.

/money [#]: Replace [#] with any amount. The number entered is not additive, but becomes your new total

Stardew Valley Item cheats

Every spawnable item in Stardew Valley is accessible via an in-game menu, but I prefer using player-made repositories like the Stardew Valley Vanilla IDs tool and a more specific command. The GitHub database is far easier to browse, and using item IDs makes adding mass quantities a breeze.

Spawning items through in-game queries

Use /debug iq ALL_ITEMS to access an in-game window displaying every item available, or get more specific and use a category filter to narrow results. For example, /debug iq ALL_ITEMS (W) displays all of Stardew Valley's weapons.

To spawn something listed, select the item with a left click and it'll drop in your backpack free of charge. For heftier material orders, hold right-click until the stack reaches whatever your little farming heart desires.

Swipe to scroll horizontally /debug iq [query] Command Category /debug iq ALL_ITEMS Displays all items in the game, including mods /debug iq ALL_ITEMS (W) Filters by Weapons /debug iq ALL_ITEMS (T) Filters by Tools /debug iq ALL_ITEMS (BC) Filters by Big Craftables (like Seed Makers, Scarecrows, Big Chests) /debug iq ALL_ITEMS (F) Filters by Furniture, not including items covered by the (BC) category /debug iq ALL_ITEMS (WP) Filters by Wallpapers /debug iq ALL_ITEMS (FL) Filters by Floors /debug iq ALL_ITEMS (B) Filters by Boots /debug iq ALL_ITEMS (P) Filters by Pants /debug iq ALL_ITEMS (S) Filters by Shirts /debug iq ALL_ITEMS (H) Filters by Hats /debug iq ALL_ITEMS (TR) Filters by Trinkets

Spawning items by ID and quantity

Who has time to hold down right-click for 10,000 pieces of wood? With an item ID, using /debug item [ID] [Quantity] [Quality] adds the specified item by exact quantity and quality.

You can leave the quality blank for normal items or adjust the value using:

0 (Base)

1 (Silver)

2 (Gold)

4 (Iridium)

Here's a few examples of using /debug item [ID] [Quantity] [Quality]:

/debug item 388 999 - Yields 999 Wood

- Yields 999 Wood /debug item (T)IridiumAxe 1 - Yields one Iridium Axe

- Yields one Iridium Axe /debug item (O)176 999 4 - Yields 999 Iridium quality Eggs

Obtaining Stardew Valley item IDs

In a pinch, you don't need to use the ALL_ITEMS window or any databases. Instead, if you know the item name or some part of it, search for the item ID by plugging it into the following query:

/debug getindex [item name] Example: /debug getindex wood



Common Stardew Valley item IDs

Stone: 390

390 Wood: 388

388 Hardwood: 790

790 Clay: 330

330 Weeds: 0

0 Coal: 382

382 Copper Bar: 334

334 Iron Bar: 335

335 Gold Bar: 336

336 Iridium Bar: 337

337 Grass Starter: 297

297 Stone Fence: 323

323 Wood Fence: 322

322 Gate: 325

325 Iridium Hoe: (T)IridiumHoe

(T)IridiumHoe Iridium Axe: (T)IridiumAxe

(T)IridiumAxe Iridium Pickaxe: (T)IridiumPickaxe

(T)IridiumPickaxe Iridium Rod: (T)IridiumRod

(T)IridiumRod Iridium Watering Can: (T)IridiumWateringCan

Stardew Valley Farm cheats

Use these customization cheats to change how your Stardew Valley farm looks, or to add even more barns, coops, sheds, and ponds. Remember to replace [Item ID] or [#] fields with your chosen value.

/debug renovate - Opens renovation window seen in Robin's shop

- Opens renovation window seen in Robin's shop /debug wall [Item ID] - Replaces all current flooring with specified item ID

- Replaces all current flooring with specified item ID /debug floor [Item ID] - Replaces all current wallpaper with specified item ID

- Replaces all current wallpaper with specified item ID /debug setupbigfarm - Adds coops, barns, stable, mill, crops, and animals

- Adds coops, barns, stable, mill, crops, and animals /debug houseupgrade [#] - Use values 0–3 to upgrade the player house

Stardew Valley Player related cheats

These cheats will provide you with a way to revisit customization options on the fly, so you can change how your Stardew Valley farmer looks completely without making a new character.

/debug dyepants - Opens customization window for changing pants color

- Opens customization window for changing pants color /debug dyeshirt - Opens customization window for changing shirt colors

- Opens customization window for changing shirt colors /debug customization - Opens customization window used for creating a character at the beginning of new save files

Stardew Valley warp and speed cheats

Time is your biggest enemy in Stardew Valley, and if your trusty steed isn't cutting it, why not ditch the horse and run (or warp) home yourself? These cheats make getting around the farm and greater Pelican Town a breeze.

/warphome - Teleports player home

- Teleports player home /warpshop [NPC Name] - Teleports player to NPC's shop

- Teleports player to NPC's shop /debug speed [#Speed] [#Duration] - Gives speed buff for specified duration in seconds

Stardew Valley Animal cheats

They're cute and all, but it takes an awfully long time to manage individual animals in Stardew Valley. These cheats offer ways to improve your relationship with each animal without waiting, or give you even more goats and chickens to love.

/debug befriend animals [#Experience] - Increases animal affection experience to given value (max +1000)

Stardew Valley NPC and romance cheats

Some Pelican Town residents are easy to please, accepting a shower of mining rubbish or an egg you accidentally present them. Others are a little less thankful for random rocks and burnt meals. That's where these Stardew Valley cheats come in, so you can improve your relationships, and even romantic life, with ease.