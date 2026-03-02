Each realm in Disney Dreamlight Valley is home to a bunch of different critters, but knowing their favourite snacks can be challenging. Ravens are no exception to this rule, and if anything they are some of the harder creatures to befriend. But, once you know how to feed ravens and what they prefer when it comes to food, you'll be unlocking new feathered friends in no time at all.

Unlike Owls, Pegasus, or Capybaras, Ravens are one of the animals you can find in the valley rather than in a DLC, and are frankly much cooler than the Squirrels and Rabbits we're so used to seeing. Because of that, they can be a pain to befriend if you don't know their favourite foods. So, here's what you need to know about feeding Ravens.

How to feed Ravens in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Raven's favourite food is any 5-star meal in Disney Dreamlight Valley. Which makes it sound like they are a little easier to feed than animals requiring one single item like blueberries or carrots, but when you think about how many ingredients you need for a 5-star meal, it starts to get a little more challenging. Luckily, there are some incredibly easy 5-star meals you can make in Disney Dreamlight Valley, such as Pickled Herring, Seafood Platters, or Bouillabaisse.

These meals don't just have to be mains either, Ravens won't complain if you give them entrees or desserts too. Whatever you've got ingredients for, really, which does make it a little easier. When you've got your inventory filled with meals, you need to approach a Raven and wait for it to stop circling around you. Once it stops, you'll be able to interact with it by pressing E, which will open your inventory and let you pick a meal to feed it. You need to feed a Raven five times across five different days to unlock it as a companion as well.

Where to find Ravens in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The only location Ravens can be found in is the Forgotten Lands biome in the main valley. There are five different varieties of Raven to befriend: Blue, Brown, Classic, Red, and White. As is the way with all of the critters in Disney Dreamlight Valley, each variation follows a schedule as to when you can see it, which can be found under your collections menu if you're looking for a specific type.

If you need a reminder though, the following table lists each variation and when you can find them in the Forgotten Lands:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Raven colour Schedule Blue Monday: Not here Tuesday: All day Wednesday: Not here Thursday: All day Friday: All day Saturday: Not here Sunday: 12 AM - 12 PM Brown Monday: Not here Tuesday: Not here Wednesday: 6 PM to 12 AM Thursday: Not here Friday: Not here Saturday: Not here Sunday: Not here Classic Monday: All day Tuesday: Not here Wednesday: Not here Thursday: All day Friday: Not here Saturday: All day Sunday: 12 PM - 12 AM Red Monday: All day Tuesday: Not here Wednesday: All day Thursday: Not here Friday: All day Saturday: Not here Sunday: 12 AM - 12 PM White Monday: Not here Tuesday: All day Wednesday: All day Thursday: Not here Friday: Not here Saturday: All day Sunday: 12 PM - 12 AM