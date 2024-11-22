Disney Dreamlight Valley is home to a huge variety of animals you can befriend during your adventure to help you live out your Snow White fantasy. But you can't just walk up to them and immediately have a new best friend. You have to really work for it, and the best way to befriend an animal is through feeding it. These creatures won't just settle for anything though, they have favourite foods you'll need to learn if you want to develop a friendship.

The valley is home to critters like raccoons and rabbits, but when you venture further the world of animal companions grows. In The Storybook Vale , there are three new animal companions: baby dragons, baby winged horses, and owls. Owls are the first of these three animal companions you'll meet, and their dietary preferences are a little more exclusive to their location, which makes them a bit more difficult to befriend. Here's what you need to know.

How to feed owls in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Owls' favourite food is barley, though they'll also settle for any other grain like wheat or rice. You can buy barley seeds from Goofy's stall in The Bind in Storybook Vale for 15 Star Coins, which will take 15 minutes to grow. If you're getting ready to tame an owl companion as quickly as possible, I'd advise growing a crop of several barley plants since you'll need to feed an owl for multiple days in a row before it becomes your friend.

Having barley on hand will also stop you from having to run between Goofy's stall and your farm each day and risk losing sight of the owl you want to befriend. The brown and purple owls will need 2 days of feeding before you unlock them as animal companions, whereas the dark and light owls take 4 days before they fully trust you. Luckily, they're easy creatures to track down so you won't have to run around looking for them each day.

Where to find owls in Disney Dreamlight Valley

You'll be able to find the purple owl and the light owl anywhere in The Bind, but if you'd rather go for the brown owl or dark owl, your best bet is loitering around the Library of Lore and the walkway leading up to it from where your boat docks. Both the brown owl and the purple owl will spawn around the Library of Lore and The Bind at any time of day all week, but the dark and light owl are a little bit more elusive.

The light owl still spawns every day, but only between 3 pm and 8 pm, and the dark owl will spawn in the Library of Lore at any time of the day but only on Saturdays and Sundays. Both owls also need to be fed barley for four days before you will unlock them as a companion, so you really need to put the work in. It's a lot to remember, but the whereabouts and timings of each owl can also be found under the critter tab in your collections menu.