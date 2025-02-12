Lies of P: Overture will take Pinocchio back in time to the beginning of the Puppet Frenzy
The first Lies of P DLC was finally revealed during today's State of Play.
Lies of P fans will go back to where it all began in Lies of P: Overture, a new prequel expansion revealed today during Sony's State of Play showcase. Expected to launch this summer, the DLC will be set at the beginning of the Puppet Frenzy, giving players an opportunity to explore the events leading up to the original game.
Loosely based on The Adventures of Pinocchio, Lies of P puts players in the shoes of the world's most notoriously dishonest puppet and turns them loose in a dark soulslike world to carve through hordes of twisted enemies and, of course, tell the occasional untruth. Despite some issues, it's quite good: "A competent action game with a unique toolset for experimentation," we said in our 74% review, that "pulls off its gritty Pinocchio retelling, managing the impossibility of incorporating elements from both the folktale and the 1940 film without feeling, y'know, absurd." Hints of Lies of P DLC first surfaced in 2023, but we haven't heard anything more about it until now.
Overture will return to the city of Krat at a time before its impending ruin, with new locations, enemies, weapons, stories, and secrets. Also new is Lea, a "legendary stalker" and mysterious guide on a quest of her own, who's briefly teased in today's trailer.
"We knew that the end of Lies of P was just the beginning for what our team had in store for fans," said Jiwon Choi, game director at developer Round8 Studio. "Lies of P: Overture allows us the opportunity to fully explore the past and present of our universe. We are grateful for our community’s patience as our team took the time to tell the story we’ve always wanted to share."
A release date hasn't been announced but Lies of P: Overture is expected to be out this summer and is available for wishlisting now on Steam.
Andy has been gaming on PCs from the very beginning, starting as a youngster with text adventures and primitive action games on a cassette-based TRS80. From there he graduated to the glory days of Sierra Online adventures and Microprose sims, ran a local BBS, learned how to build PCs, and developed a longstanding love of RPGs, immersive sims, and shooters. He began writing videogame news in 2007 for The Escapist and somehow managed to avoid getting fired until 2014, when he joined the storied ranks of PC Gamer. He covers all aspects of the industry, from new game announcements and patch notes to legal disputes, Twitch beefs, esports, and Henry Cavill. Lots of Henry Cavill.
