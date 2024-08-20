Dying Light: The Beast is a standalone game starring Kyle Crane that started out as DLC, and will be free for owners of Dying Light 2 Ultimate Edition

Techland just announced the next game in the Dying Light series at Gamescom's Opening Night Live. It's called Dying Light: The Beast, and it's set between the events of Dying Light and Dying Light 2: Stay Human. It also marks the return of Kyle Crane, hero of the original game, voiced once more by Roger Craig Smith.

Even at a quick glance there's a few interesting things to discuss about The Beast. First, it actually began as DLC for Dying Light 2, but grew so big Techland decided to turn it into a standalone game. It's also set in a place called Castor Woods, a "once-bustling tourist destination" that's been overrun by zombies. You're leaving the densely packed city behind and going rural in this one.

"Featuring natural landmarks, small villages and industrial complexes, the setting offers diverse traversal options, whether it's using your parkour skills to gain the upper hand on your enemies or hopping into an

abandoned 4x4 to outrun the horrors of the night," Techland said.

The presence of a vehicle and the more rural environment makes me think of The Following, which was an expansion for the original Dying Light that took place outside the traditional urban landscape of skyscrapers and office towers. I thought it turned out pretty well, with driving and exploration providing a refreshing change of pace after the non-stop running, clambering, and climbing of Dying Light. Instead of just kicking and bashing zombies, you could run them over at top speed. That was a thumbs-up from me.

If you're wondering who the titular Beast is, well… it's you. After Dying Light, Crane was subjected to "years of brutal experimentation" on his DNA, leaving him able to "unleash a beast-like power" on the zombie hordes. Dying Light: The Beast will be playable in co-op by up to 4 players, or in this case, 4 beasts.

Originally planned as DLC, two years into its development "its size and scope has changed so much that it evolved into a standalone, self-contained experience," said Techland. "To show appreciation

for the community who patiently waited for the DLC, Techland will be offering Dying Light: The Beast at no extra cost to all owners of the Dying Light 2 Stay Human Ultimate Edition, delivering a full standalone adventure instead of just a DLC." For those who don't own that edition, pricing has not yet been announced, nor has a release date.

We've got a bit more information about Dying Light: The Beast for you, thanks to our exclusive interview with Dying Light franchise director Tymon Smektala.