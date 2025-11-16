Wuxia MMO Where Winds Meet is full of AI chatbot NPCs, and people are doing all the standard obscene stuff to them: 'I made him think that my character was pregnant with his child'

Can't we just go back to the Zork school of NPC dialog?

(Image credit: NetEase)

Where Winds Meet, the wuxia-themed soulslite multiplayer ARPG, is more than a little popular with around 190,000 concurrent players on Steam as I write this. It's also got more than a little of everybody's favorite novel-but-ruinous technology, as some of its NPCs appear to be powered by LLM chatbots. That means you can converse with them via written response or with your microphone, and just stop me if you've heard this one before.

Granted, I haven't seen anything so bad as Fortnite's Darth Vader fiasco just yet. These NPCs don't involve any legendary dead actors, and I've yet to see them utter a slur. Still, players are having their fun inducing hallucinations and making a mockery of the game's canon.

Still, some Where Winds Meet fans on social media seem pleased with the NPC bots, at least in threads where there's an attempt at earnest roleplay. Others are not so keen. As Bluesky user rynegaia posted Saturday: "I was gonna download Where Winds Meet until I found out about the AI chatbot NPCs 🫩 We are in hell."

