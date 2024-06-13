Hidetaka Miyazaki 'knows for a fact' other FromSoftware devs want a Bloodborne PC port: 'If I say I want one, I'll get in trouble, but it's nothing I'm opposed to'

As I was wrapping up an interview with FromSoftware president Hidetaka Miyazaki for PC Gamer's Shadow of the Erdtree cover story, I knew I couldn't walk out of the conference room we'd been sitting in for more than an hour without asking The Question. You know the one: it's been front of mind for PC gamers during every single major livestream and gaming event since Sony started putting its games on Steam. Bloodborne on PC when?

Look for more from Miyazaki in our Shadow of the Erdtree cover feature (Image credit: Future)

I was, obviously, not the first person to ask Miyazaki about returning to Bloodborne or making a sequel; just a few months ago he told IGN that FromSoftware doesn't own the IP rights. "Unfortunately, and I’ve said this in other interviews, it’s not in my place to talk about Bloodborne specifically," he answered at the time.

I tried a slightly different approach: making myself the sacrificial lamb. I said I'd get in trouble if I didn't ask this question, then led off by acknowledging that I know FromSoftware doesn't own Bloodborne. But there are millions of PC gamers out there still holding onto hope, I said. Would he—Miyazaki—personally like to see Bloodborne come to PC someday?

This got a laugh from the FromSoftware crew—and a genuine answer.

"I know for a fact these guys want a Bloodborne PC port," Miyazaki said, referring to FromSoftware producer Yasuhiro Kitao and interpreter Bobby Simpson seated at the conference table near him. "If I say I want one, I'll get in trouble as well. But it's nothing I'm opposed to."

I thought that would be the end of the topic, but Miyazaki went on to elaborate on his answer.

"Obviously, as one of the creators of Bloodborne, my personal, pure honest opinion is I'd love more players to be able to enjoy it. Especially as a game that is now coming of age, one of those games of the past that gets lost on older hardware—I think any game like that, it'd be nice to have an opportunity for more players to be able to experience that and relive this relic of the past. So as far as I'm concerned, that's definitely not something I'd be opposed to."

The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

You heard it here, PC gamers—Miyazaki wants Bloodborne on PC. FromSoftware wants Bloodborne on PC. So what's Sony going to do about it?

After this brief detour to Yharnam, look out for more from Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree—including our cover story dropping online—before the expansion's release.