Discovering Advanced Decryption Key locations in The Outer Worlds 2 is vital if you want to enjoy the game's best weapons and best armor. While you can find a selection of unique gear by exploring and completing quests, the best ones are sealed in High Security Lockboxes; containers which require Advanced Decryption Keys to open.

Once you've collected a lockbox containing an item you like the look of (you can view them all in the hold of your ship), you'll need enough keys to unseal it. Usually, they each cost about four to eight keys to open, depending on how good the item is, so you'll want to grab all you can while out and about.

Outer Worlds 2 Advanced Decryption Key locations

You need Advanced Decryption Keys to open High Security Lockboxes (Image credit: Obsidian)

Below you'll find 26 key locations across the game's regions, most of which are in the initial area of Paradise Island. Advanced Decryption Keys are quite rare, and become much more scarce once you leave Paradise Island.

I'd advise against spending them all at once. It's a better idea to only open a lockbox if it contains an item that fits your build or you want to experiment with. There are, of course, more keys than just these, so I'll keep adding to this list as I progress.

Paradise Island Advanced Decryption Key locations

Swipe to scroll horizontally Location Where to find Fairfield You can buy a key from Arthur Cromby at More Perfect Goods by the town hall. Fairfield One key is rewarded for completing the Diabolical Drones of Doom bounty from the terminal in Fairfield outside the sheriff's office. Sovereign Sweet Spire Grove One is found in a chest off to the side during the P.A.L.E jumping puzzle to rescue the trapped researchers. Ministry of Accuracy On the table with the lockbox in the sealed room at the end if you explore fully. North of the Ministry of Accuracy On the desk inside the fisherman's house on the pier to the north of the Ministry of Accuracy. You'll have to unjam the door to get inside. East of Fairfield On the table in the fisherman's house to the east of Fairfield along the shore. Euphoria Coast Automech Repair Center You can buy two from Hazel's Automated Wares and Repairs, but you'll need credentials from the Ministry of Accuracy to get inside. You can also get these during Kaur's quest. Northwest of Eden's Bounty Agricenter One found in the Raptidon-infested camp next to a tent with a bloody drag mark, to the northwest of Eden's Bounty Agricenter. This is en route to the Red Spires, where Ormsby sends you to get Red Spores in The Lab That Shouted Incoherently and Often quest. Westport You can buy one from the Requisition's Mech in the main square of Westport. Southern tip of Paradise Island One is found in the Befuddled Fisherman's house, next to the bed. You have to restore power to his house by repairing the conduit on the roof of the power substation up the hill to the north. Southern tip of Paradise Island Another can be found in the safe in the backroom of the Befuddled Fisherman's house. Skycutter A102 One is found in the Protectorate lockbox in the basement, which you have to open with the five Armorial IDs you collect while climbing the tower in the Who Else But Us? quest. Northeast of Skycutter A102 In a chest blocked by an electric barrier in a small compound to the northeast of Skycutter A102, with a Dragoon Automech inside. You'll have to use engineering to get inside. Vox Relay Two are found inside the safe in De Vries safe room in the Vox Relay during the main story.

Free Market Station Advanced Decryption Key locations

Swipe to scroll horizontally Location Where to find Near the landing pad Found in the safe behind Otto's lock puzzle in the scrap yard, off to the side on your way to the bazaar.

Golden Ridge Advanced Decryption Key locations

Swipe to scroll horizontally Location Where to find Matriarch's Mercy One is sold by Sub Rosa Agent Kobor in the southwest corner of the settlement. You'll have to convince a Sub Rosa soldier to get past into the train carriage she's inside. Matriarch's Mercy Complete the bounty for Edward and Moreton Dunsany. You can find them at the top of Guardian Estates in the west of the map and the bounty terminal in Matriarch's Mercy. Zyranium Refinery One held by Proctor Svoboda in the Zyranium Refinery. You can either pickpocket it or grab it from her corpse. Zyranium Refinery One is found on the table in the Toxic Effluvian Repository you unlock in the refinery at the end of the Beginning at the Endpoint quest if you side with Alva. Decommissioned Autonomous Extractarium In a locked chest in the crystal quarry to the west of the Decommissioned Autonomous Extractarium. Requires lockpick 8 to open. Fort Endurance You can buy one from Bonnie's Battlefield Bazaar at Fort Endurance in the far north of the map. Alexandra Monastery One is found on the balcony of the Abbot's room when you head to the monastery above Matriarch's Mercy at the story climax of the Golden Ridge region.

Greater Tranquility Advanced Decryption Key locations

Swipe to scroll horizontally Location Where to find Landing Pad Inside De Vries' ship next to the satellite. You'll have to disable Landing Pad Gate Hydraulics to get inside. Lonely Automech Gift Shop You can buy one key from the Vendor Mech through the metal grate just after you pass through the second fan, climb the ladder, and cross the walkway, next to the table you can examine to create a weapon mod.

The ACS Undisputed Claim Advanced Decryption Key locations

Swipe to scroll horizontally Location Where to find The Value-Added Esplanade One is sold by the General Goods Peddler at Unrelated Bric-A-Brac.

Praetor Advanced Decryption Key locations

Swipe to scroll horizontally Location Where to find Grounding Station You can purchase one from Requisitionist Fitzgibbons in the Grounding Station south of the Landing Pad after you clear the cave of Raptidons for them. Tomb of the Matriarch In a chest at the end, just after the vault. You go here during the Do More Harm companion quest for Niles.