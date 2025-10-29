High Security Lockbox locations in The Outer Worlds 2

Tracking down High Security Lockbox locations is only the first step in cracking open these rare treasure chests in The Outer Worlds 2 . Each one contains a special unique weapon or piece of armor that usually has a pretty strong skill, though to actually open them you'll first have to find enough Advanced Decryption Keys.

The rarity of said keys makes choosing which lockboxes to open a tough decision. Though, as you explore Arcadia's many moons and planets, you'll find more High Security Lockboxes with a wider variety of unique gear, so there's nothing wrong with holding onto your keys until you find something you actually want.

Outer Worlds 2 High Security Lockbox locations

I've found 11 High Security Lockboxes across the game's first few areas. Here's where you can find each, what it'll cost you to open in terms of keys, plus I've added map screenshots to the entries where the boxes are tricky to find.

Auntie's Acidic Dematerializer (gadget)

Location : The Incognito

: The Incognito Cost: 1x key

This first lockbox is basically a freebie, put there to show you how the whole shebang works. After you wake up post-prologue and enter the hold of The Incognito, Valerie will give you your first Advanced Decryption Key, which you can use to open this box. The Auntie's Acidic Demateriallizer is a handy gadget (especially if you're running stealth) which lets you melt corpses and even has a use in certain quests.

Valerie's Mod Kit (companion upgrade)

Location : The Incognito

: The Incognito Cost: 4x key

This second lockbox is also onboard The Incognito after the prologue, but you'll need to collect some extra keys to open it. Unsealing this box is part of Valerie's A Healthy Improvement companion quest, which unlocks some upgrades for her at the workbench.

Manager's Tasking Hat (helmet)

Inspiring Authority : Enemies you hit with your attacks become marked, causing companions to prioritize them and decreases the damage they deal to the party (scales with Speech skill)

: Enemies you hit with your attacks become marked, causing companions to prioritize them and decreases the damage they deal to the party (scales with Speech skill) Location : Fairfield, Paradise Island

: Fairfield, Paradise Island Cost: 4x key

This lockbox is located in the basement at the end of the Mystifying Case of the Midnight Marauder in Fairfield. Essentially, head over towards the greenhouse to find an Auntie's Choice trooper with a cowboy hat nearby looking for clues. The quest is pretty simple—head inside the building, grab the note that's fallen off the fridge, use it with the computer to unseal the basement, then head down there.

If you're running a leadership and speech character and have noticed that companions frequently don't prioritise targets well, especially during bosses, this might be a good pick to unseal. It's also worth noting that depending on the choice you make at the Vox Relay (during the climax of Paradise Island's story) you can potentially miss this lockbox, so grab it sooner rather than later.

Tactical-Trajectile Defense-Dome (helmet)

Safety Sphere : Trajectiles that come too close will automatically be destroyed at the cost of the user's energy

: Trajectiles that come too close will automatically be destroyed at the cost of the user's energy Location : Ministry of Accuracy, Paradise Island

: Ministry of Accuracy, Paradise Island Cost: 5x key

This lockbox is easy to find since you actually head to the Ministry of Accuracy (on the west side of Paradise Island) whether you decide to help Milverstreet or Kaur in Fairfield. You'll want to explore the facility completely until you reach the sealed room at the end where the lockbox is located on a table (along with an Advanced Decryption Key).

While there are lots of very good helmets in The Outer Worlds, this one grants you a shield that eliminates projectiles at the cost of energy. While you need energy for some gadgets during combat, like the Zyranium Shield, there are other unique gear pieces and weapons that grant energy, so it's well worth having just in case.

Native Species (chest piece)

Image 1 of 2 You can find this lockbox near the Red Spires area where Envisioner Ormsby sends you (Image credit: Obsidian) The lockbox is next to a legless body (Image credit: Obsidian)

From Nowhere : Sound radius for weapons is decreased by 25%, decreasing to 50% with your sneak skill

: Sound radius for weapons is decreased by 25%, decreasing to 50% with your sneak skill Location : Northwest of Eden's Bounty Agricenter, Paradise Island

: Northwest of Eden's Bounty Agricenter, Paradise Island Cost: 5x key

The easiest way to grab this lockbox is during The Lab That Shouted Incoherently and Often quest you get at the Eden's Bounty Agricenter (east of Fairfield) from Ormsby. He tasks you to collect some spores from the Red Spires area to the northwest, which is where this box is located. Carry on up the hill, past the Raptidon-infested camp, to find the lockbox in a cave on the left by a limbless scientist and a lantern. The chest piece itself is decent if you're running a stealth build.

Remote Detonator (sniper rifle)

Image 1 of 2 This lockbox is located in northwest Westport (Image credit: Obsidian) Look for it on the desk upstairs (Image credit: Obsidian)

Beacons : Fires subtle explosive beacons that stick on impact. Reloading detonates beacons (damage scales with explosives skill)

: Fires subtle explosive beacons that stick on impact. Reloading detonates beacons (damage scales with explosives skill) Location : Westport, Paradise Island

: Westport, Paradise Island Cost: 8x key

You can find this lockbox in the northwest of Westport, outside the city itself, but in the housing area where all the Crabbles are. Look for the biggest house in the second row back and then head to the upper floor via the stairs at the side to spot the box on a desk. This is the earliest proper sniper rifle you can get in The Outer Worlds 2 and it's incredibly fun, firing mines that stick to enemies (without alerting them) before exploding when you reload. The only downside is it costs a whopping eight keys to unlock.

Murder's Best Friend (sentry blade)

Image 1 of 2 This lockbox is in the Raptidon Matriarch's arena (Image credit: Obsidian) You can find the lockbox off to the side of the arena by a body (Image credit: Obsidian)

Killing Spree : Coats with blood after each stealth kill, granting +20% damage and crouched movement speed until discovered. (Max three stacks - At max, footsteps become completely silent

: Coats with blood after each stealth kill, granting +20% damage and crouched movement speed until discovered. (Max three stacks - At max, footsteps become completely silent Location : Raptidon Den, Paradise Island

: Raptidon Den, Paradise Island Cost: 7x key

This lockbox is located in the Raptidon Den in the far north of Paradise Island, specifically, in the Raptidon Matriarch's boss arena. Look for the body off to the side, lit up by a lamp, and you'll find it nearby. As you can likely surmise from its skill description, this is one of the best stealth weapons in game, adding some extremely OP bonuses to any stealth and sneak attack buffs you already have going. It's absolutely worth its seven key price tag if you're playing stealth.

Auto Hacker 5000 (volt machine gun)

Scramble : Chance on hit to scramble Automechs to fight for you. Scramble chance increases with hack skill and the target's electrocution stacks.

: Chance on hit to scramble Automechs to fight for you. Scramble chance increases with hack skill and the target's electrocution stacks. Location : Vox Relay, Paradise Island

: Vox Relay, Paradise Island Cost: 7x key

You can find this lockbox in the Vox Relay itself, inside the main building. When you head right into the contraband storage area (where you find the uninitialised keycard you need to access the main room), you'll spot this box in the caged section on the left. Make sure to grab this before you go inside to confront Brigadier Montelli, because you'll miss it permanently (unless you load a save) if you do.

Bowlzerker (helmet)

Image 1 of 2 This lockbox is located in the train station near the top of the Guardian Estates (Image credit: Obsidian) You'll find it inside the ticket booth to the right of the entrance (Image credit: Obsidian)

Brawler : When hit in melee, gain 20% bonus damage for 3 seconds

: When hit in melee, gain 20% bonus damage for 3 seconds Location : Guardian Estates, Golden Ridge

: Guardian Estates, Golden Ridge Cost: 4x key

This is the first lockbox I found in the second region of Golden Ridge. Near the top of the Guardian Estates (in the west of Golden Ridge), you'll find a train station. As you head inside, search the booth to your right to find this box. The Bowlzerker isn't incredible, but it's a nice damage bonus to have if you're wading into melee and tanking a lot of hits—20% is nothing to sniff at.

The Lonesome Ranger (helmet)

Image 1 of 2 This lockbox is located in the settlement you visit during Tristan's companion quest (Image credit: Obsidian) Look in the building to the left as you enter the settlement (Image credit: Obsidian)

Between the Eyes : When in combat and not attacking, gain +33% damage every 2 seconds until your next attack, reload, or swap weapons (max 3 stacks)

: When in combat and not attacking, gain +33% damage every 2 seconds until your next attack, reload, or swap weapons (max 3 stacks) Location : Refugee camp, Golden Ridge

: Refugee camp, Golden Ridge Cost: 4x key

The second lockbox I found in Golden Ridge is one of my favourites. This box is located in the refugee settlement where you go with Tristan during his companion recruitment quest after you meet him in The 2nd Choice on Free Market Station. This settlement is in the far west of the map, close to the Guardian Estates where you find the Bowlzerker above. As you enter the town, search the house on the left for this box.

As you can tell from the perk, The Lonesome Ranger is incredible if you're a sniper, or using a high damage weapon that fires more occasionally. It's also a very snazzy white cowboy hat, so what's not to love?

The Bullet Blender (assault rifle)

Image 1 of 2 You can find this lockbox near the workbench in the Scrapper Camp in the northeast (Image credit: Obsidian) Look for the lockbox on a crate in the container (Image credit: Obsidian)

Blend : This gun never has to reload and accepts all types of bullets that the player has.

: This gun never has to reload and accepts all types of bullets that the player has. Location : Northeast Scrapper Camp, Praetor

: Northeast Scrapper Camp, Praetor Cost: 10x keys

This lockbox is located on Praetor during the second part of the game, specifically, in the Scrapper Camp in the far northeast of the region where you find the Grounding Tower Replacement Part. The box is within an open shipping container-like structure off to the side with a workbench in it.

As you can see from the description, this gun uses all ammo types and fires continuously, but what it doesn't tell you is that it randomly swaps between them, firing each different type of projectile in turn. This can get especially dangerous if you've got RPG ammo in your inventory.