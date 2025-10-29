Should you choose Milverstreet or Kaur in The Outer Worlds 2?

Working out who to choose between Milverstreet or Kaur is one of those typical side-taking RPG choices. When you first arrive at Fairfield in The Outer Worlds 2 , you'll find these two Auntie's Choice representatives bickering about the best way to proceed and bring Paradise Island under corporate control. Since they hate each other's guts, though, you can only work with one of them.

But how are you supposed to know which quest offers the best rewards? This is why I did both and have recorded the details below so you can pick through and decide. Both have their own benefits and technically lock you out of two other Protectorate-based quests, so it's worth considering before you decide who you want to help, or whether you help Auntie's Choice at all.

Should you help Officer Kaur in The Outer Wilds 2?

Kaur's Kuirass is the only unique reward for her quest that you can't otherwise get (Image credit: Obsidian)

If you decide to work with Officer Kaur, your eventual entry into the north of the island will be a bloody one, as she gives you troops with which to attack it—as you'd expect from the Auntie's Choice military representative.

First off, you'll be given the Above and Beyond Repair quest, which sees you head to the Protectorate's Euphoria Coast Automech Repair Centre, where you'll have to sabotage it. You can also head to the Ministry of Accuracy first, if you want, to acquire an easy way inside—I definitely recommend this, as it's your first opportunity to meet future companion, Inez.

Once in the centre, you'll undertake An Aegis Against the Miasma quest, which unlocks the Gas-Energy Deflection Apparatus—a gadget shield that absorbs damage and lets you temporarily cross Zyranium-infected areas. Once you have that, you can choose to repair the centre for the Protectorate, which will get you 1,000 bits and Kaur will still give you a way into the north of the island. However, you won't get her quest rewards. If you sabotage the centre, you'll get:

Kaur's Cuirass (her suit of heavy armour, which is really good)

Designator Triple-Barrel Shotgun

+ 3 rep with Auntie's Choice

After this, you'll get a quest to disable Skycutter A102, which will lower the defences on the north half of the island, helping you get inside the Vox Relay. This quest involves a lot of combat as you fight your way to the top of the facility, killing Raptidons. Reporting back to Kaur after doing gets you:

Kaur's Corroder (A bio-mass pistol that ricochets and applies contagious corrosion)

900 bits

+3 rep with Auntie's Choice

You can actually steal Kaur's Korroder from her chest in the camp if you pickpocket her (Image credit: Obsidian)

Even if you don't side with Kaur, you can pickpocket her key and unlock her war chest in the military camp in Fairfield, getting you the Designator Triple-Barrel Shotgun as well as Kaur's Korroder. Fun fact: if you've already stolen Kaur's Korroder, you'll get another from her, which you can then sell (no dual-wield I'm afraid).

The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

You can also head to the Automech Repair Centre and help the Protectorate repair it for 1,000 bits, as well as getting the Zyranium shield without her, so Kaur's Cuirass is the only unique reward for this quest.

Should you help Minister Milverstreet in The Outer Wilds 2?

You can still steal Milverstreet's top hat if you pickpocket his key even if you don't do his quest (Image credit: Obsidian)

Siding with Minister Milverstreet is far more lucrative, but it'll require a little extra work. If you follow this route, though, your entry into the Vox Relay will be a sneakier one.

First off, you'll have to complete the A Refreshing Bit of News quest, where you visit the Ministry of Accuracy to retrieve some info. This is very similar to the optional part of Kaur's quest, but it'll get you:

Topmost Coat (Milverstreet's suit)

300 bits

+3 rep with Auntie's Choice

You'll then get an additional quest to head to Westport and convince the town to defect from Protectorate rule to Auntie's Choice. You can either do this by helping the citizens, which takes a while, or you can sabotage the town, forcing everyone to leave.

It's worth noting that Vigilant Hogarth will offer to get you into the Vox Relay if you help the town, instead, and this will get you the very good Emergency Stop repeater, which stuns bots with critical hits. If you do this, though, it will likely mean you don't get the following rewards from Milverstreet for the quest, though perhaps you can help Hogarth and then sabotage the town for Milverstreet after:

Limited Production Gentleperson's Oxonian (his top hat)

2,385 bits

+3 rep with Auntie's Choice

Once done, Milverstreet will send you to see Vigilant Hogarth (who now lives in Fairfield) and he'll give you a pass that will let you peacefully enter the Vox Relay. As with Kaur, even if you don't side with Milverstreet, you can pickpocket his key, open the safe in his Fairfield home next to the greenhouse, and steal the top hat instead.

So, Milverstreet or Kaur?

Milverstreet's quest is by far the most rewarding for the effort (Image credit: Obsidian)

Of the two, helping Minister Milverstreet is definitely the most lucrative if you've decided to side with Auntie's Choice. It'll get you more bits, and it requires significantly less work than Kaur's two quests. You'll also still be able to help the Protectorate fix the automech repair centre for 1,000 bits there if you don't help Kaur.

The only drawback of Milverstreet's second quest is that it means you can't help Vigilant Hogarth save Westport. That said, you might prefer to just do the first quest for Milverstreet and then help the town instead, seeing as Vigilant Hogarth can also give you access to the Vox Relay. It might also be possible to help Hogarth first, then take Milverstreet's quest to sabotage the town. That's the most lucrative path, though I can't confirm for certain that it's possible.