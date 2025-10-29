All card locations for the Collection of Rogues quest in The Outer Worlds 2

Searching for card locations in The Outer Worlds 2 isn't something you're likely to be doing until you get the Collection of Rogues quest. After you finish Paradise Island, you can head to Free Market Station, where you'll find Fionna F. Walker in the upstairs room of The 2nd Choice. This specialist Sub Rosa merchant is an avid collector of Tossball and Pitchball Cards, and she challenges you to beat her collection.

The prize? Access to her inventory of weird and wonderful weapons and armour, including some of the strangest in the game. It's worth grabbing any Tossball or Pitchball Cards you see either way, since they give you a buff for each one. Below I've included 25 card locations (the number you need to beat Fionna) that you can grab early in the game. I've also included details about what Fionna sells once you've amassed the cards.

Outer Worlds 2 Tossball and Pitchball card locations

You can find 25 Tossball and Pitchball Cards in Paradise Island, Golden Ridge, and Free Market Station (Image credit: Obsidian)

As said, you need 25 cards overall to beat Fionna F. Walker's collection, so here's where to find them all as early as possible. Most of these are located in the first region of Paradise Island, but you can find a few on Free Market Station and the final few are in Golden Ridge. There are, of course, more cards than just these, but these will get you fixed for the quest.

Paradise Island card locations

Swipe to scroll horizontally Name Buff Location Eva Weizbicki +1 toxicity threshold In the Commander's Safe on The Incognito Sam Gould +1% crit chance In the Crabble Spawning Ground southwest of the landing pad. Shoot the eggs blocking the low cave entrance right before you drop down at the end to find it inside. Alex Wilson +1% crit chance On the wall behind the bar in the Fairfield Saloon. Ben Hamilton +1 toxicity threshold Off to the side in a chest in the P.A.L.E jumping puzzle in Sovereign Sweet Spire Grove, southwest of Fairfield. Samuel Chin +1% damage Held by the Befuddled Fisherman at the southern tip of Paradise Island outside his house. Pickpocket or kill him. Josephus Miller +1% damage Deliver five volumes of Science Adventure Quarterly to Redactor Quinsel in the Pursuit of Purloined Propaganda quest. Kyle Koenig +1 gadget energy In a folder on a desk in the building next to the shooting range on the right side of the Arbiter Training Facility, east of Fairfield. Shaina Grade +1 toxicity threshold On a desk in the house filled with purpleberry crunch in northwest Westport, above the flooded Crabble area outside the main town. Kevin Nakamura +1 crit chance On the side of a weapon case in the Bridge Armory on the south side of The Bridge of the Reverent at the centre of Paradise Island. Gaby Gonzalez +1 gadget energy On the counter by the window of the upper room with the bridge controls on the south side of The Bridge of the Reverent. Roozbeh Madanipour +1 crit chance On a body in a Crabble cove across the river northwest of Westport, where you use the P.A.L.E to hop across the rocks and wreckage. Chris Stanick +5 health On a table with wheels on Deck 4 of the main chamber in Skycutter A102, north across the river from the Ministry of Accuracy. Use the elevator (once reactivated), choose Deck 4, and it's straight ahead. Conor Walsh +1 gadget energy In the chest at the top of Skycutter A102. Tyson Christensen +1 toxicity threshold On a container by where Warden First Class Tyson is fishing on the northwest coast of the island, northwest of the Raptidon Den. Danial Cabuco +5 health In the Raptidon Matriarch arena in the Raptidon Den in the far north of the island. Climb the three rock ledges by the searchlight to find it near a severed arm. Brittany Ollendieck +1% damage Also in the Raptidon Matriarch arena. Look for the body sitting against the wall with the searchlight on it. The card is in a pile of dung next to the light itself.

Free Market Station card locations

Swipe to scroll horizontally Name Buff Location Laela Russell +1 gadget energy In a book on the desk inside the first building you come to, right of the landing pad. Tony Blackwell +1% crit chance On a counter behind Fionna F. Walker upstairs in The 2nd Choice in Free Market Bazaar. Elanna Tang +1% crit chance In a display stand on a table to the left of Doc Halvorson's shop in Free Market Bazaar, by the little seating area that also has a coffee machine on a table.

Golden Ridge card locations

Swipe to scroll horizontally Name Buff Location Hannah Kennedy +5 health In the chest in the locked room in the upper half of Alexandra Station you descend into via the landing pad. Matthew Zimmerman +1% damage Next to Sub Rosa Agent Kobor in the southwest corner of Matriarch's Mercy, in southeast Golden Ridge. You'll have to convince a Sub Rosa lackey to get inside. Olivia Burkhart +1 gadget energy Loot this by killing Jan Dunsany in the Scrappers' Den in the centre of the map, north of Alexandra Station and the landing pad. Kevin Anderson +1 toxicity threshold On a bedroll in a tent in the scrapper camp to the northeast of Guardian Estates, in the southwest of the map. Fast travel to the estates and head northeast across the makeshift bridge to find the tent to the left of a fire. Simon Smith +1 toxicity threshold At the top of Guardian Estates. Instead of heading inside the main building at the peak, go left along the walkway to spot the card on a grave-like structure straight ahead. Rain Supple +5 health In a bathroom in the Decommissioned Autonomous Extractorium, in the northwest of the map. From the main entrance, go right down the corridor into the bathroom to find the card on the counter.

How to complete the Collection of Rogues quest

Finding 25 cards will give you access to Fionna's inventory of unusual gear (Image credit: Obsidian)

Once you have 25 cards, you can head back to Fionna F. Walker and show off your collection. She'll be dismayed at your meticulously scrounged cards and will relent, letting you into the backroom where you can purchase her special gear. Most notably, she sells:

Spectrum Dance Saber (sword) : Perform the prompted dance action to keep the beat alive!

: Perform the prompted dance action to keep the beat alive! Pitchball Machine (rocket launcher) : Fires explosive pitchballs (damage increases with the number of collected Tossball and Pitchball Cards).

: Fires explosive pitchballs (damage increases with the number of collected Tossball and Pitchball Cards). A New Point of View Mk 2 (helmet) : See the world through a cutting-edge digital filter! If you are defeated while wearing this helmet, you may pay 2,000 bits to continue. Upon revival, +50% damage resistance for 30 seconds.

: See the world through a cutting-edge digital filter! If you are defeated while wearing this helmet, you may pay 2,000 bits to continue. Upon revival, +50% damage resistance for 30 seconds. Jackpot (hammer): Hit at least three times for a free spin. Match two reels for a prize, three for a jackpot.

Just to further explain the two more vague items, the Spectrum Dancer Saber adds a rhythm game to melee combat, where if you time it right, you can inflict enemies with an ailment matching the colour of the note. After enough successfully timed attacks, you'll enter a mode where the saber will flash between all the colours, inflicting conditions based on which colour it is when it hits, pretty fun!

Jackpot, on the other hand, is a two-handed hammer with a slot machine wheel inside. Every three hits it'll spin, rewarding you with either zilch, or 10, 20, 50, or 100 bits depending on what the slot machine lands on.