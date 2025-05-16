Where to find Valerian in Kingdom: Come Deliverance 2
Jog Kvyetoslava's memory of the shrine of Veles with her favorite flower in the Brushes with Death DLC.
The new Brushes with Death DLC for Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 is pretty straightforward, but there's a point that might trip you up if you haven't been making potions or using herbs. Finding some Valerian for Kvyetoslava is a step in the Source of Inspiration quest, as you help the grandma recall the location of the shrine of Veles—a pagan monument that the painter is very interested in visiting.
Here I'll explain the quickest way to acquire some Valerian in this quest, but also more generally, some other ways you can get it, in case you just need some to make a specific potion.
Where to find Valerian in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2
You can find Valerian (a small white flower) by "Forest paths, mires and peat bogs, everywhere that the ground is damp," but if you specifically want it for Kvyetoslava in the Brushes with Death DLC, then you can find some right next to her house in Vidlak Pond. From just outside the tanner where she sits, go a little way north to find a flowery meadow by a stream—there's a lot of Valerian here. Generally, you'll find quite a lot of Valerian near water sources.
If you're still struggling to find fresh Valerian, or you need it for something else other than the Brushes with Death quest, you can also buy it fresh from Aranka in the Nomad Camp, or buy its dried variant at pretty much any apothecary, including the one in Troskowitz.
Since it's dried, it'll also last much longer for all your alchemical purposes. As with any herb, if you're using it to regularly make potions, I recommend stockpiling a large quantity of dried, or simply making whatever potion you need in bulk so you don't have to worry about freshness.
Bring the five Valerian back to Kvyetoslava and you'll be one step closer to helping her remember the shrine of Veles' location, so you can bring the painter there.
KCD2 console commands: How to use cheats
KCD2 treasure maps: Every loot location
KCD2 mods: Best Bohemian tweaks
KCD2 romance options: Bohemian romantasy
KCD2 Riddler Barley: All the right answers
The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
Sean's first PC games were Full Throttle and Total Annihilation and his taste has stayed much the same since. When not scouring games for secrets or bashing his head against puzzles, you'll find him revisiting old Total War campaigns, agonizing over his Destiny 2 fit, or still trying to finish the Horus Heresy. Sean has also written for EDGE, Eurogamer, PCGamesN, Wireframe, EGMNOW, and Inverse.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.