Elden Ring Nightreign has a boss hiding on the top of its castles and there's a trick to getting up there fast

Turns out there are bosses everywhere in Elden Ring Nightreign, including the top of the castle that is normally a pain to clear out. Reddit user Aphod posted a clip showing how to scale its walls and reach the boss sitting on top, bypassing tons of enemies on the way. I hopped into a solo run to test it and, yeah, it totally works.

The castle is always located in the center of the map unless you have a Shifting Earth event going on, and the tightening circle tends to end somewhere nearby. The place is always filled with tough enemies scattered throughout its ramparts, but you don't actually have to fight them if you know where to jump. That said, I'd recommend coming here once you're at least level eight.

As Aphod's clip proves, you can actually scale the walls of the castle using parts that stick out just enough for your Nightfarer to grab onto. That means you can rush toward a particular spot and go directly to the boss every run. Alternatively, you can sprint past all the enemies and take the long circuitous route upward through a dining hall the intended way. But who has time for that?

This trick requires you to run around to the back of the castle where the gate is closed. On the left is a pile of stone bricks that lead you to a broken wall leading up to the upper floor. Run up that and instead of continuing on to where all the enemies are stationed, you can jump and grab onto the ledge above you. From there you have to hug the wall as you round the corner to the west toward other side of the castle where you can jump up another broken wall to the top.

In my own test, I found another way to the top by grabbing a ledge right next to the merchant NPC sitting, who's always in the same spot. It's pretty much the same deal: Jump up the wall and tiptoe your way in the opposite direction as the previous method and you'll see a hallway you can drop into. Running through the hallway takes you to the same broken wall leading to the top.

Be prepared for a fight against a tough boss up there. I had the Ancestor Spirit waiting for me, but I've also seen a Magma Wyrm crawling around. It's worth taking the time to climb up there for the loot and the runes though, especially if you've already cleared out the other camps.