Every animal you can tame in 99 Nights in the Forest

If you know how to upgrade the Taming Flute, then you're ready to move on to bigger and better critter companions. The full list of tameable 99 Nights in the Forest animals is only available after upgrading to the Strong Flute, but you'll want to start saving resources early if you've got your sights set on animals like the Mammoth or Polar Bear.

Even some of the mid-tier pets, like the Alpha Wolf, are a bit greedy. The angry pups demand more fish than I'm willing to catch during a normal run, but if I know I need to pacify one, I'll start hoarding Salmon day one.

I have my pet preferences, but since some quests and badges require dabbling in a bit of everything, I've hunted and tamed every animal in 99 Nights in the Forest.

Every tamable animal in 99 Nights in the Forest

There are 11 tameable animals in 99 Nights in the Forest, though all of them won't be available in every match. Biome-specific companions like the Green Frog or Scorpion are left to the whims of whatever map The Deer drops you into, while the Kiwi is a rare sight to behold in any biome.

Most animals require you to play the Taming Flute more than once and feed them one piece of each food per song. The food requirements below are how much you'll need in total, so, for example, the Wolf craves (3) Steaks and (3) Morsels, but you'll play the Taming Flute and give it one Morsel and Steak three times.

I've got the full animal list outlined in the table below, but since some animals are extra finicky, you can keep scrolling or use the navigation links for extra tips on the Kiwi, Alpha Wolf, and Mammoth.

Swipe to scroll horizontally 99 Nights in the Forest animal taming list Animal Food Flute Biome Bunny (1) Carrot Old Flute Row 0 - Cell 3 Wolf (3) Steak, (3) Morsel Old Flute Row 1 - Cell 3 Scorpion (2) Steak, (2) Morsel Old Flute Lava Green Frog (2) Mackerel Old Flute Forest/Pond Kiwi (1) Berry Old Flute Row 4 - Cell 3 Alpha Wolf (4) Salmon, (4) Steak, (4) Mackerel Good Flute Row 5 - Cell 3 Snow Fox (3) Steak, (3) Chili Good Flute Snow Bear (5) Steak, (5) Salmon, (5) Pumpkin Strong Flute Row 7 - Cell 3 Polar Bear (5) Ribs, (5) Swordfish, (5) Stew Strong Flute Snow Mammoth (10) Pumpkin, (5) Cake Strong Flute Snow Hellephant (10) Pumpkin, (5) Cake Strong Flute Lava

The list is the same for almost everyone, but classes geared toward taming enthusiasts like the Zookeeper and Beastmaster come with a few extra perks. The Zookeeper is a little less impressive, only adding one extra pet to your limit, but its reduced food costs are pretty nice. The Beastmaster is pricier, but it's well worth the investment with a five pet limit and extra attack speed.

There's no wrong choice, but if you need help weighing the pros and cons, we've got a handy class tier list and quick reference for active 99 Nights in the Forest codes.

How to tame an Alpha Wolf in 99 Nights in the Forest

The Beastmaster gets one as a freebie, but I don't typically play the class, so I'm stuck satisfying the Alpha Wolf's ridiculous palette.

I don't wait to upgrade to the Good Flute before I start collecting the materials, either. As soon as the game starts, I run to the fishing shack and pick up an Old Fishing Rod. Both the Salmon and Mackerel are fairly easy to catch with a low level campfire, but you'll likely have a massive pile of Mackerel before netting enough Salmon.

How to tame a Mammoth in 99 Nights in the Forest

Taming a Mammoth is easily the quest I dread the most in 99 Nights in the Forest, but I'll occasionally grit my teeth and bear it. The Alpha Wolf's fishy tastes make it a challenge, but the Mammoth requires a lot of your most precious produce.

I recommend building gardening plots as soon as you can. It's a bit excessive, but I build the maximum allowed (20), and start setting aside Pumpkins and Cake ASAP. The Pumpkins aren't too bad, but you'll need two per Taming Flute performance (10 total).

Collecting enough Cake is the real killer since it's also the only growable food with healing properties. Cake plants don't grow very often, either, so you're stuck waiting on RNG's mercy to harvest all five. It's tempting to use sweets for a quick heal, but if you're saving for the Mammoth, maybe stick to resting by the campfire.