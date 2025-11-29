I prefer playing 99 Nights in the Forest solo, but, thanks to the Taming Flute, I can finally bring animal companions along for my Roblox survival crafting marathons. The only bummer is that early pets aren't very strong, but upgrading the flute turns the instrument into a real game changer.

Some classes start with a taming advantage (and the Beastmaster even ranks quite high in my 99 Nights in the Forest class tier list), but the flute is available to everyone regardless of role. Every upgrade unlocks new animals to befriend too, so instead of squishy bunnies, you can roll up on the Cultist Stronghold with a Mammoth.

To keep you from meandering too long, I've got a quick step-by-step on how to upgrade the Taming Flute in 99 Nights in the Forest. Then, after mastering the basics, I suggest checking out my complete list of tameable animals to start your own survival crafting zoo.

How to get the Taming Flute in 99 Nights in the Forest

You can get the Taming Flute for free at the animal shelter—it's sitting out in the open to pick up—or by giving the Pelt Trader a Wolf Pelt.

Unless you're playing as the Zookeeper or Beastmaster class, you won't even start with a Taming Flute to upgrade, so you'll have to find one. Since the game gets a little harder with each passing day, I recommend other classes rush to get the Old Taming Flute at the animal shelter as early as possible. It takes a while to upgrade, so you'll want to chip away at the process over time.

Now, if you are playing as the Zookeeper or Beastmaster, you've already saved some time. The Zookeeper starts with the basic Old Taming Flute, while the Beastmaster starts with an upgraded version, the Good Taming Flute.

How to upgrade the Taming Flute in 99 Nights in the Forest

You can upgrade the Taming Flute in 99 Nights in the Forest by visiting the Skills Building and interacting with the bench, but a quick visit here isn't all there is to the process. You'll first need to tame animals and completely fill the Taming Flute's XP bar, so after acquiring the instrument the entire process looks like this:

Feed and play for animals until they're ready to befriend (Image: © Grandma's Favourite Games) Animals are happy to listen to you play a song, but after using the flute you'll have to toss them a snack to fully earn their trust. Watch the emoji over their head, which should change from the angry red face to the gray straight face after playing a tune, and then hand over some food to make them happy. Every class but Beastmaster starts with the Old Taming Flute, which means you can only tame Bunnies for a while. So grab a carrot, play them a song, and say hello to your new little friend.

Grind for more Taming Flute XP 99 Nights in the Forest limits you to two pets at a time, but the actual process of playing the flute and taming animals isn't the only way to earn XP—you don't have to constantly catch and release critters. Instead, you can wait for your pet to take damage and feed them their preferred treat. A few meals should fill the Old Taming Flute's XP bar. Then it's time to upgrade to something for befriending more ferocious allies.

When the Taming Flute bar is full, head to the Skills Building (Image: © Grandma's Favourite Games) The Skills Building can unlock at Campfire Level 3, but I always seem to find it around Campfire Level 4. If you're struggling to locate it, feed the fire a bit more and continue the hunt. There are three flutes available, and each unlocks a new set of animals to obtain.

Old Taming Flute

Good Taming Flute

Strong Taming Flute

The upgrades can take a while, so if you're really into taming animals, I suggest checking out the Beastmaster. They can have up to five pets at a time, and any wolves a Beastmaster summons are faster when attacking. The only bummer is they're a pricier version of the Zookeeper at 400 diamonds, so save up those gems and stay on top of redeeming new 99 Nights in the Forest codes.