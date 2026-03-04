Resident Evil Requiem's 5 million sales have made it one of Capcom's all-time top 20 bestsellers in just 4 days
Call it the Leon bump. (Or don't call it that).
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
It's not just PC Gamer's Elie Gould who loves the new Resident Evil. The ninth game in the series—not counting twice that number of spin-offs and remakes—has taken off like a rocket, selling more than five million copies since its release on February 27.
Resident Evil Requiem had the series' biggest-ever launch on Steam by far, beating out Resident Evil 4 Remake's launch numbers by some 100,000 concurrent players. That's quite a feat for a singleplayer game, and as of this writing the game remains firmly in place at the top of Steam's Global Top Sellers list. Well, okay, there are currently more people spending their entire paychecks on Counter-Strike 2 gun skins, but Requiem is the top paid game on the chart closing in on a week after launch.
While Resident Evil Requiem couldn't keep pace with Monster Hunter Wilds' astronomical launch sales of eight million copies in just three days, I have a feeling it may end up having the longer tail.
Regardless, it's already one for Capcom's history books. The publisher helpfully maintains a page of its all-time bestsellers, and Requiem's first week of sales alone have earned it a spot in the top 20 list. Current numbers would slot it in between the original 1998 Resident Evil 2 (#19) and the HD-ified update of Resident Evil Remake, released in 2014 (#18). That means RE9 has already passed the lifetime sales of 2024's Dragon's Dogma 2, as well as dozens of Capcom classics.
Requiem has a long way to go to climb to the very top of the list. The first two spots are occupied by Monster Hunter: World and Rise, which have sold 22 million and 18.2 million, respectively. At number three and four are Resident Evil 2 Remake and Resident Evil 7, both in the 16 million sales range.
Can older but wiser Hot Uncle Leon Kennedy still put up the kind of numbers he managed in his youth? With Requiem blending the action and survival strains of Resident Evil so effectively, I think there's a damn good chance.
Resident Evil Requiem Mr. Raccoon locations: Find all 25
Resident Evil Requiem Antique Coins: Buy upgrades
Resident Evil Requiem safe codes: Crack each one
Resident Evil Requiem puzzles boxes: Open the door
Resident Evil Requiem inventory: Make it bigger
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
Wes has been covering games and hardware for more than 10 years, first at tech sites like The Wirecutter and Tested before joining the PC Gamer team in 2014. Wes plays a little bit of everything, but he'll always jump at the chance to cover emulation and Japanese games.
When he's not obsessively optimizing and re-optimizing a tangle of conveyor belts in Satisfactory (it's really becoming a problem), he's probably playing a 20-year-old Final Fantasy or some opaque ASCII roguelike. With a focus on writing and editing features, he seeks out personal stories and in-depth histories from the corners of PC gaming and its niche communities. 50% pizza by volume (deep dish, to be specific).
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.