Resident Evil Requiem's 5 million sales have made it one of Capcom's all-time top 20 bestsellers in just 4 days

Call it the Leon bump. (Or don't call it that).

It's not just PC Gamer's Elie Gould who loves the new Resident Evil. The ninth game in the series—not counting twice that number of spin-offs and remakes—has taken off like a rocket, selling more than five million copies since its release on February 27.

Resident Evil Requiem had the series' biggest-ever launch on Steam by far, beating out Resident Evil 4 Remake's launch numbers by some 100,000 concurrent players. That's quite a feat for a singleplayer game, and as of this writing the game remains firmly in place at the top of Steam's Global Top Sellers list. Well, okay, there are currently more people spending their entire paychecks on Counter-Strike 2 gun skins, but Requiem is the top paid game on the chart closing in on a week after launch.

