The PC game releases we're most excited about in August

Most months at least have one or two, but August 2025 is truly the month of videogame remakes and remasters. Two of those repackaged classics make our list of monthly highlights: Gears of War: Reloaded and Metal Gear Solid Delta. Coincidentally, it's also a pretty big month for games with "Gear" in the title.

As for genuinely new adventures, we're still a little light, but that's probably for the best with Gamescom later in the month. The tradeshow will fight for our attention with days of showcases and surprise announcements, and if you're eyeing the Battlefield 6 beta, that's another three weekends gone.

There's plenty of new-old releases worth highlighting, so I've put together a list of August 2025 games and events to watch here, along with a few notable updates and sales.

Mafia: The Old Country | August 8 (Steam)

The next Mafia takes us way back to the mob's early days in Sicily, where you'll play as the young up-and-coming mobster Enzo Favara. I've only played Mafia 3, compelled to do so by New Orleans-inspired setting alone, but The Old Country's San Celeste sure is tempting (and demanding).

Sword of the Sea | August 19 (Steam)

I had quite a lot to say about Giant Squid's next game in my Sword of the Sea preview from Summer Game Fest, but it's easily the August release I'm looking forward to the most. Its mood-based button mashing made me feel like an artsy skateboarding pro—quite the feat for someone so bad at Tony Hawk games.

Discounty | August 21 (Steam)

It's funny to imagine Discounty as a what-if scenario in which you side with Stardew Valley's JojaMart, but you don't really play as a cruel capitalist overlord—although according to my colleague Christopher Livingston, there are "unusual and downright seedy" goings on in this town.

Gears of War: Reloaded | August 26 (Steam)

As is tradition for every beloved game over a decade old, we saw Gears of War remaster rumors for years before Reloaded's official reveal in May. It's quite pretty and I'm happy to see some of the technical upgrades promised, but we're going to need a new name for games with multiple remakes and remasters out there. Maybe I'll start using Remastered² or something.

Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater | August 28 (Steam)

To this day, I'm not sure if I'm as into MGS2 and 3 as much as I once claimed to be or if I was just a middle school girl obsessed with Snake and Raiden, but Metal Gear Solid 3 is in the PC Gamer Top 100, so it's gotta be good. I've got plans to play the Snake Eater remake, but please don't tell Kojima—he's not interested and I've heard he knows how to kill a guy.

August gaming events and sales

The big Gamescom livestreaming showcase, Gamescom Opening Night Live , airs on August 19

, airs on Gamescom 2025 begins on August 20 in Cologne, Germany, where developers from all over the world will spend four days debuting new games and updates

begins on August 20 in Cologne, Germany, where developers from all over the world will spend four days debuting new games and updates The next Future Games Show also airs on August 20 , hosted by Big Boss and Lady Dimitrescu

also airs on , hosted by Big Boss and Lady Dimitrescu PAX West closes out the month on August 29 with an exhibitor list that includes Larian Studios, Capcom, Bandai Namco, and 2K

closes out the month on August 29 with an exhibitor list that includes Larian Studios, Capcom, Bandai Namco, and 2K There are no major Steam Sales until next month, but you'll still see the usual themed weeks like 4X Fest on August 11 and Third Person Shooter Fest on August 25

Final Fantasy XIV patch 7.3 continues Dawntrail's story on August 5 , and early patch notes detail new treasure maps, the Meso Terminal dungeon, and trial

patch 7.3 continues Dawntrail's story on , and early patch notes detail new treasure maps, the Meso Terminal dungeon, and trial The first Battlefield 6 beta begins on August 7 (if you're a BF Labs member), with two public weekends planned before the FPS launches in October

begins on (if you're a BF Labs member), with two public weekends planned before the FPS launches in October Chained Echoes gets a DLC update, Ashes of Elrant (Steam), on August 7 , adding a new character, enemies, and areas as a detour right before the end

gets a DLC update, (Steam), on , adding a new character, enemies, and areas as a detour right before the end Dungeon Stalkers (Steam) launches in early access on August 13

(Steam) launches in early access on The Rogue Prince of Persia (Steam) will make the jump to 1.0 sometime this month

More games releasing in August 2025

August 5 — Demon Slayer: Hinokami Chronicles 2 - 3D anime fighter (Steam)

— Demon Slayer: Hinokami Chronicles 2 - 3D anime fighter (Steam) August 6 — Era One - Ship customizing & base building space RTS (Steam)

— Era One - Ship customizing & base building space RTS (Steam) August 7 — Houses of the Dead 2: Remake - Upgraded rail-shooting (Steam)

— Houses of the Dead 2: Remake - Upgraded rail-shooting (Steam) August 7 — Gemporium - Mining & gemstone shop sim (Steam)

— Gemporium - Mining & gemstone shop sim (Steam) August 7 — Guntouchables - Co-op mutant slaying survivorslike (Steam)

— Guntouchables - Co-op mutant slaying survivorslike (Steam) August 7 — Gradius Origins - A side-scrolling shooter collection (Steam)

— Gradius Origins - A side-scrolling shooter collection (Steam) August 7 — MakeRoom - Diorama decoration sandbox (Steam)

— MakeRoom - Diorama decoration sandbox (Steam) August 7 — Tiny Bookshop - Manage and decorate a bookstore (Steam)

— Tiny Bookshop - Manage and decorate a bookstore (Steam) August 8 — Break Arts 3 - Build your own racing mech (Steam)

— Break Arts 3 - Build your own racing mech (Steam) August 12 — Abyssus - Deep sea co-op roguelite FPS (Steam)

— Abyssus - Deep sea co-op roguelite FPS (Steam) August 12 — Echoes of the End - Narrative-driven fantasy brawler (Steam)

— Echoes of the End - Narrative-driven fantasy brawler (Steam) August 12 — Fresh Tracks - Rhythm - Musical skiiing mayhem (Steam)

— Fresh Tracks - Rhythm - Musical skiiing mayhem (Steam) August 14 —Madden 26 - More annual NFL showdowns (Steam)

—Madden 26 - More annual NFL showdowns (Steam) August 14 — Dawn of War - A Definitive Edition, expansions included (Steam)

— Dawn of War - A Definitive Edition, expansions included (Steam) August 20 — All Systems Dance - Robo-dancing platformer (Steam)

— All Systems Dance - Robo-dancing platformer (Steam) August 20 — Morbid Metal - Character swapping hack-n-slash (Steam)

— Morbid Metal - Character swapping hack-n-slash (Steam) August 20 — Void/Breaker - Roguelite sci-fi FPS with gun modding (Steam)

— Void/Breaker - Roguelite sci-fi FPS with gun modding (Steam) August 25 — Pizza Bandit - Third-person co-op cook-and-shoot-em-up (Steam)

— Pizza Bandit - Third-person co-op cook-and-shoot-em-up (Steam) August 27 — Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar - A DS-era remake (Steam)

— Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar - A DS-era remake (Steam) August 27 — Varlet - School-life RPG (Steam)

— Varlet - School-life RPG (Steam) August 28 — Shinobi: Art of Vengeance - Sega's 2D platformer returns (Steam)

— Shinobi: Art of Vengeance - Sega's 2D platformer returns (Steam) August 28 — Super Robot Wars Y - Classic mech series square up (Steam)

— Super Robot Wars Y - Classic mech series square up (Steam) August 29 — Lost Soul Aside - Dragon surfing action RPG (Steam)

— Lost Soul Aside - Dragon surfing action RPG (Steam) August ?? — Is This Seat Taken? - Lo-fi seating arrangement puzzler (Steam)

— Is This Seat Taken? - Lo-fi seating arrangement puzzler (Steam) August ?? — Pigface - Freeform assassination FPS (Steam)