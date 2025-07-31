Battlefield 6 has 2 open beta weekends this month, a release date for October, and a $70 price point after all that melodrama
Get ready to field some battles.
EA's next big shooter, Battlefield 6 (the sixth one) is out soon—which'll be marking DICE's latest attempt to enter the live service shooter thunderdome with the big boys. The publisher's confident, but now it's time to face the music—Battlefield 6 is finally here.
Thoroughly playtested and aiming to blow your shooter-loving socks off, it'll be interesting to see if EA can walk back its past foibles with the series. As to when you can see whether it does that, I've got a veritable armory of pricing information, release dates, and open beta launch times to make sure you're ready to deploy.
Battlefield 6 early access launch date
Battlefield 6's open beta will have two weekends—August 9-10 and August 14-17. Battlefield Labs members will get to test the open beta early, starting August 7. These dates are a little staggered, so I'll go ahead and summarise them again in bullet point form:
- August 7-8: Early access for Battlefield Labs members.
- August 9-10: Open beta weekend #1.
- August 14-17: Open beta weekend #2.
Battlefield 6 launch date and pricing
Battlefield 6 launches October 10, so cross off your Halloween plans—it's time to engage in the spookiest pastime of all, operating in a post-NATO power vacuum filled by a mysterious corporate paramilitary that isn't held to any rules, regulations, or laws. I tried to dress up like this last year, but I was told I was 'bumming everyone out'.
As for pricing, after all the melodrama, Battlefield 6 will cost around $70/£60 for the standard edition and $100/£90 for the "Phantom Edition", on PC, at least. If you're playing on consoles, the GBP prices and USD prices are exactly the same for conversion rate sorceries unbeknownst to me. PC gamers stay winning.
Here's the exact prices again for each platform:
- PC: $69.99/£59.99 (standard edition), $99.99/£89.99 (phantom edition).
- PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S: $69.99/£69.99 (standard edition), $99.99/£99.99 (phantom edition).
