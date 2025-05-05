The Gears of War remaster that's been rumored for years is coming to Steam in August

It was three years ago this month that we first heard the rumor that Gears of War was getting a Master Chief Collection-style remaster, and now it's official. Gears of War: Reloaded, "the most complete version of the original game to date," is set to launch on August 26.

Gears of War: Reloaded will support 4k resolution (with "4K assets and remastered textures") at up to 120 fps, with enhanced visual effects, improved shadows and reflections, and no loading screens in the campaign.

"From faster frame rates to deeper visual fidelity, every detail has been tuned to bring the original game into the present with clarity, smoothness, and immersion that matches the power of today’s hardware," developer The Coalition promises.

Gears of War: Reloaded will sell for $40, but it's also being offered as a free upgrade for anyone who owns the Gears of War: Ultimate Edition, which is available for PC exclusively from the Microsoft Store. Ah, but no, you can't get a deal on the new remaster by snagging the older one for $20 now: To be eligible for the upgrade deal, you must have purchased it prior to 12 pm ET on May 5—that is, about an hour ago.

Image 1 of 7 (Image credit: The Coalition) (Image credit: The Coalition) (Image credit: The Coalition) (Image credit: The Coalition) (Image credit: The Coalition) (Image credit: The Coalition) (Image credit: The Coalition)

And in case you'd forgotten, the Emergence Day prequel Gear of War: E-Day is also still in development, and will be available on Steam when it's ready, although there's still no word on when that might be.



