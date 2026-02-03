The PC game releases we're most excited about in February
My perfect date: Leon Kennedy, weird cats, and The Sims.
We're still in a relatively 'slow' period for new releases, but February is when our list of upcoming 2026 games starts tossing in a few heavy hitters like Nioh 3 and Resident Evil Requiem. It's not busy compared to years prior, sure, but I'm thankful for the free time when I look ahead at the schedule for March. We really need a monthly limit on MMO and RPG releases or something—emphasis on the limit if you're combining the two.
But until then there's more than enough to hold you over, including the brutally honest survival game Unemployment Simulator 2018, and Edmund McMillen's turn-based adventures about selectively screwed up cats, Mewgenics. He thinks it's his best game yet, and Tyler may agree with him.
As for myself, I'm kind of in a weird, creepy, cozy marathon until next month rolls in. I've been enjoying the adorably spooky lo-fi puzzles in Creature Kitchen's demo, and riding a man-eating elevator to hell in the co-op nightmare that is Kletka. It's out in 1.0 later this month, so I'm trying to break out of this mouthy contraption now before it adds any more Russian creepypastas to the menu.
February's big PC release dates
February 3
Unemployment Simulator 2018 (Steam) kicks off the month with a depression banger I've had wishlisted for a while thanks to my colleague Chris Livingston. He wrote about searching for dopamine in the anxiety and fatigue management sim last year, dubbing it "the most honest survival game" he's ever played.
February 5
Dragon Quest 7: Reimagined (Steam) is another early in the month release slated for this week, but you can get a head start now with the RPG's lengthy demo. It's a remake of a game that's over 25 years old, and one that Square Enix humbly requests we not spoil. Fortunately for Square, I can hardly remember what I did this morning, let alone a story from decades ago.
February 6
Nioh 3 (Steam) was announced last year during Sony's State of Play, and it's the first of the series with a simultaneous console and PC release. Team Ninja's third Soulslike set in feudal Japan is another with a demo you can try right now, and Shaun says it runs surprisingly well.
February 10
Mewgenics (Steam) was announced almost 14 years ago, and acknowledging that has turned me into
kitty litter dust. The bizarre cat-breeding roguelike is the next game from Binding of Isaac creator Edmund McMillen, and one his co-developer Tyler Glaiel thinks we'll take a breezy 200-something hours to roll credits on. I'm not sure if that estimate includes achievements, but I'm tired already.
February 13
Reanimal (Steam) is another co-op horror adventure from Tarsier Studios, the creators of Little Nightmares 1 and 2. It's not part of the series, but it certainly fits right in with its gloomy atmosphere, pocket-sized protagonists, and terribly unsettling anatomically incorrect sheep.
February 27
Resident Evil Requiem (Steam) is out at the end of the month with another survival horror, all-out action mash-up, but I'm mostly here for Leon 'hot uncle' Kennedy. I must admit, I never even finished Resident Evil 4 because I'm deathly afraid of the Regeneradores. However, I did buy Remake just for the sake of modding a tramp stamp onto Leon, and I will do it again. That's a promise.
February gaming events and sales
- The Overwatch Spotlight showcases new updates on February 4
- Hearthstone's Spotlight follows up on with its CCG stream on February 9
- DICE 2026 kicks off its annual summit on February 10
- The Diablo Spotlight celebrates its 30th anniversary on February 11
- Black Voices in Gaming airs its Black History Month showcase on February 19
- Themed Steam sales keep the month going until wrapping up with another Next Fest:
- February 5 – 9: Typing Fest
- February 9 – 16: PvP Fest
- February 19 –23: Horse Fest
- February 23 – March 2: Steam Next Fest: February Edition
Early access games and 1.0 launches in February 2026
February 5
PUBG Blindspot (Steam) brings its tactical, top-down rounds into early access when the 5v5 squad shooter deploys on February 5.
February 5
Menace (Steam) is the next tactical sandbox from Battle Brothers developer Overhype Studios and will make its early access debut on February 5.
February 11
Starsand Island (Steam) abandons stressful city living in favor of cozy, country farmland when it enters early access on February 11.
February 12
Killer Inn (Steam) begins its early access investigation for up to 24 players in a chaotic, whodunit murder mystery on February 12.
February 12
Rogue Point (Steam) pits its 4-man vigilante squads against the world's greediest megacorporations in an early access showdown on February 12.
February 16
Astrobotanica (Steam) dabbles in a little prehistoric science when its alien botanist begins their early access, survival crafting journey on February 16.
February 19
Kletka (Steam) rides its man-eating elevator to the finish line when the co-op horror game launches in 1.0 on February 19.
February 25
Nested Lands (Steam) begins a survival horror settlement terrorized by the plague when the medieval RPG launches in early access on February 25.
Games with major updates and events in February
February 5
Rust (Steam) will let its brutal survivalists take their beef further out to sea with the Naval Update on February 5. It's already available on the staging branch for players ready to exchange canon fire now.
February 12
The Sims 4 (EA) adds the Royalty & Legacy expansion to its massive library on February 12. Lauren says the it's for the 'enemies to lovers' romantasy types out there, and that it finally adds an expansion with an African theme to The Sims 4 library.
February 26
World of Warcraft Midnight (Site) officially launches on March 2, but begins its usual early access period a few days before on February 26 for players with the Epic edition.
February TBD
Core Keeper (Steam) missed its January target for the Voids and Voltage update, but worry not. The next major patch with big ol' robo' battles and advanced automation stations will reschedule for sometime this month.
More games releasing in February 2026
February 3
Yapyap (Steam)
Magical vandalism with friends
February 5
Anthem#9 (Steam)
Wildly colorful gem-matching rogulite
February 5
Jackal (Steam)
Hotline Miami-inspired casino takeovers
February 5
My Hero Academia: All's Justice (Steam)
3v3 fighter set in the series' final arc
February 10
Crisol: Theater of Idols (Steam)
Blood-fueled first-person horror
February 10
Relooted (Steam) Heist sim where you reclaim stolen cultural artifacts
February 11
Romeo is a Dead Man (Steam) Third person action ultraviolence
February 11
Yakuza Kiwami 3 & Dark Ties (Steam) Yakuza 3 remade and paired with a new adventure
February 11
High on Life 2 (Steam) A psychedelic FPS sequel
February 17
Norse: Oath of Blood (Steam)
Viking settlement sim with turn-based combat
February 18
Key Fairy (Steam)
Pacifist bullet-hell with a stylish inverted color scheme
February 18
Star Trek: Voyager - Across the Unknown (Steam)
Systems heavy strategic survival across the stars
February 19
Dead in Antares (Steam)
Intricate survival management sim and a branching narrative
February 19
Love Eternal (Steam)
Psychological horror pixel platforming
February 19
Styx: Blades of Greed (Steam)
Stealthy goblin murder gets a sequel
February 20
Ys X: Proud Nordics (Steam)
QoL and graphical enhancements for the original Nordics
February 25
Reigns: The Witcher (Steam)
Swipe left or right for bathtub Geralt
February 26
Tales of Berseria Remastered (Steam)
Velvet's journey with graphical updates and a DLC collection
Andrea has been covering games for nearly a decade, picking up bylines at IGN, USA Today, Fanbyte, and Destructoid before joining the PC Gamer team in 2025. She's got a soft spot for older RPGs and is willing to try just about anything with a lovey-dovey "I can fix them" romance element. Her weekly to-do always includes a bit of MMO time, endlessly achievement hunting and raiding in Final Fantasy 14. Outside of those staples, she's often got a few survival-crafting games on rotation and loves a good scare in co-op horror games.
