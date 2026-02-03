The PC game releases we're most excited about in February

We're still in a relatively 'slow' period for new releases, but February is when our list of upcoming 2026 games starts tossing in a few heavy hitters like Nioh 3 and Resident Evil Requiem. It's not busy compared to years prior, sure, but I'm thankful for the free time when I look ahead at the schedule for March. We really need a monthly limit on MMO and RPG releases or something—emphasis on the limit if you're combining the two.

But until then there's more than enough to hold you over, including the brutally honest survival game Unemployment Simulator 2018, and Edmund McMillen's turn-based adventures about selectively screwed up cats, Mewgenics. He thinks it's his best game yet, and Tyler may agree with him.

As for myself, I'm kind of in a weird, creepy, cozy marathon until next month rolls in. I've been enjoying the adorably spooky lo-fi puzzles in Creature Kitchen's demo, and riding a man-eating elevator to hell in the co-op nightmare that is Kletka. It's out in 1.0 later this month, so I'm trying to break out of this mouthy contraption now before it adds any more Russian creepypastas to the menu.

February gaming events and sales

Early access games and 1.0 launches in February 2026

February 5 PUBG Blindspot PUBG Blindspot (Steam) brings its tactical, top-down rounds into early access when the 5v5 squad shooter deploys on February 5. February 5 Menace Menace (Steam) is the next tactical sandbox from Battle Brothers developer Overhype Studios and will make its early access debut on February 5. February 11 Starsand Island Starsand Island (Steam) abandons stressful city living in favor of cozy, country farmland when it enters early access on February 11. February 12 Killer Inn Killer Inn (Steam) begins its early access investigation for up to 24 players in a chaotic, whodunit murder mystery on February 12. February 12 Rogue Point Rogue Point (Steam) pits its 4-man vigilante squads against the world's greediest megacorporations in an early access showdown on February 12. February 16 Astrobotanica Astrobotanica (Steam) dabbles in a little prehistoric science when its alien botanist begins their early access, survival crafting journey on February 16. February 19 Kletka Kletka (Steam) rides its man-eating elevator to the finish line when the co-op horror game launches in 1.0 on February 19. February 25 Nested Lands Nested Lands (Steam) begins a survival horror settlement terrorized by the plague when the medieval RPG launches in early access on February 25.

February 5 Rust Rust (Steam) will let its brutal survivalists take their beef further out to sea with the Naval Update on February 5. It's already available on the staging branch for players ready to exchange canon fire now. February 12 The Sims 4: Royalty & Legacy The Sims 4 (EA) adds the Royalty & Legacy expansion to its massive library on February 12. Lauren says the it's for the 'enemies to lovers' romantasy types out there, and that it finally adds an expansion with an African theme to The Sims 4 library. February 26 World of Warcraft Midnight World of Warcraft Midnight (Site) officially launches on March 2, but begins its usual early access period a few days before on February 26 for players with the Epic edition. February TBD Core Keeper Core Keeper (Steam) missed its January target for the Voids and Voltage update, but worry not. The next major patch with big ol' robo' battles and advanced automation stations will reschedule for sometime this month.

More games releasing in February 2026

Yapyap (Image credit: Maison Bap)

Upcoming February 2026 games February 3 Yapyap (Steam) Magical vandalism with friends February 5 Anthem#9 (Steam) Wildly colorful gem-matching rogulite February 5 Jackal (Steam) Hotline Miami-inspired casino takeovers February 5 My Hero Academia: All's Justice (Steam) 3v3 fighter set in the series' final arc February 10 Crisol: Theater of Idols (Steam) Blood-fueled first-person horror

February 10 Relooted Relooted (Steam) Heist sim where you reclaim stolen cultural artifacts February 11 Romeo is a Dead Man Romeo is a Dead Man (Steam) Third person action ultraviolence February 11 Yakuza Kiwami 3 & Dark Ties Yakuza Kiwami 3 & Dark Ties (Steam) Yakuza 3 remade and paired with a new adventure February 11 High on Life 2 High on Life 2 (Steam) A psychedelic FPS sequel

February 17 Norse: Oath of Blood (Steam) Viking settlement sim with turn-based combat February 18 Key Fairy (Steam) Pacifist bullet-hell with a stylish inverted color scheme February 18 Star Trek: Voyager - Across the Unknown (Steam) Systems heavy strategic survival across the stars February 19 Dead in Antares (Steam) Intricate survival management sim and a branching narrative February 19 Love Eternal (Steam) Psychological horror pixel platforming February 19 Styx: Blades of Greed (Steam) Stealthy goblin murder gets a sequel February 20 Ys X: Proud Nordics (Steam) QoL and graphical enhancements for the original Nordics February 25 Reigns: The Witcher (Steam) Swipe left or right for bathtub Geralt February 26 Tales of Berseria Remastered (Steam) Velvet's journey with graphical updates and a DLC collection