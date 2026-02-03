The PC game releases we're most excited about in February

We're still in a relatively 'slow' period for new releases, but February is when our list of upcoming 2026 games starts tossing in a few heavy hitters like Nioh 3 and Resident Evil Requiem. It's not busy compared to years prior, sure, but I'm thankful for the free time when I look ahead at the schedule for March. We really need a monthly limit on MMO and RPG releases or something—emphasis on the limit if you're combining the two.

But until then there's more than enough to hold you over, including the brutally honest survival game Unemployment Simulator 2018, and Edmund McMillen's turn-based adventures about selectively screwed up cats, Mewgenics. He thinks it's his best game yet, and Tyler may agree with him.

February's big PC release dates

February gaming events and sales

  • The Overwatch Spotlight showcases new updates on February 4
  • Hearthstone's Spotlight follows up on with its CCG stream on February 9
  • DICE 2026 kicks off its annual summit on February 10
  • The Diablo Spotlight celebrates its 30th anniversary on February 11
  • Black Voices in Gaming airs its Black History Month showcase on February 19
  • Themed Steam sales keep the month going until wrapping up with another Next Fest:
    • February 5 – 9: Typing Fest
    • February 9 – 16: PvP Fest
    • February 19 –23: Horse Fest
    • February 23 – March 2: Steam Next Fest: February Edition

Early access games and 1.0 launches in February 2026

Games with major updates and events in February

More games releasing in February 2026

Yapyap (Image credit: Maison Bap)
Upcoming February 2026 games

February 3

Yapyap (Steam)

Magical vandalism with friends

February 5

Anthem#9 (Steam)

Wildly colorful gem-matching rogulite

February 5

Jackal (Steam)

Hotline Miami-inspired casino takeovers

February 5

My Hero Academia: All's Justice (Steam)

3v3 fighter set in the series' final arc

February 10

Crisol: Theater of Idols (Steam)

Blood-fueled first-person horror

February 17

Norse: Oath of Blood (Steam)

Viking settlement sim with turn-based combat

February 18

Key Fairy (Steam)

Pacifist bullet-hell with a stylish inverted color scheme

February 18

Star Trek: Voyager - Across the Unknown (Steam)

Systems heavy strategic survival across the stars

February 19

Dead in Antares (Steam)

Intricate survival management sim and a branching narrative

February 19

Love Eternal (Steam)

Psychological horror pixel platforming

February 19

Styx: Blades of Greed (Steam)

Stealthy goblin murder gets a sequel

February 20

Ys X: Proud Nordics (Steam)

QoL and graphical enhancements for the original Nordics

February 25

Reigns: The Witcher (Steam)

Swipe left or right for bathtub Geralt

February 26

Tales of Berseria Remastered (Steam)

Velvet's journey with graphical updates and a DLC collection

Andrea Shearon
Andrea Shearon
Evergreen Writer

Andrea has been covering games for nearly a decade, picking up bylines at IGN, USA Today, Fanbyte, and Destructoid before joining the PC Gamer team in 2025. She's got a soft spot for older RPGs and is willing to try just about anything with a lovey-dovey "I can fix them" romance element. Her weekly to-do always includes a bit of MMO time, endlessly achievement hunting and raiding in Final Fantasy 14. Outside of those staples, she's often got a few survival-crafting games on rotation and loves a good scare in co-op horror games.

