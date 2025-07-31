Big Boss and Lady Dimitrescu will host the Future Games Show at Gamescom 2025
Over 50 games from the likes of Capcom and EA will be shown.
The Future Games Show will be broadcast live from Gamescom 2025, and has now announced the hosts: no less than David Hayter, aka Solid Snake / Big Boss, and Maggie Robertson, the one-and-only Lady Dimitrescu from Resident Evil Village. The FGS is run by Future PLC, the parent company of PC Gamer.
"Yes!" shouts an excitable Hayter. "I'll be returning to the Future Games Show at Gamescom on August 20 with Maggie Robertson. I've had a sneak peek and the show is packed with world premieres, new trailers, and deep dives into some incredible games. Join us on August 20!"
Lady D is equally thrilled:
"I'm thrilled to be joining David Hayter to co-host the Future Games Show at Gamescom on August 20!" says Robertson. "It's always such a joy to celebrate the creativity and passion behind the games we love and this showcase is packed with exclusive reveals, dev interviews, and all the latest news on gaming. Can't wait to see you there!"
The show will feature more than 50 games from AAA and indie publishers, including studios like Capcom, Bandai Namco, EA, and NACON. There's also FGS Live From Gamescom, which follows immediately after the main show and is a multi-format showcase with more new trailers, world premieres, and demo drops.
Hayter is a man of considerable accomplishments, though in gaming will always be best-known for his role as various Snakes in the Metal Gear series. Robertson has a similarly impressive list of credits, including Baldur's Gate 3, but is forever blessed/cursed to be known as a 10 foot tall vampire lady that players very much want to be squished by.
The Future Games Show at Gamescom broadcasts at 11am PDT / 2pm EDT / 7pm BST / 8pm CEST on August 20. It can be viewed on Twitch and YouTube.
