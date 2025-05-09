Mafia: The Old Country system requirements have been revealed, and Unreal Engine 5 continues to be the thorn in your budget build's side

Unreal Engine 5, with its fancy Lumen illumination and reflections feature, is a bit of a stunner in the right environment, but its continued prevalence might suggest cheaper rigs are due for an upgrade, if Mafia: The Old Country system requirements are anything to go off.

Just yesterday, Mafia: The Old Country's release date was announced (August 8), and now, one day later, the Steam page has unveiled its system requirements.

They are more or less what you might expect from a modern big-budget Unreal Engine 5 game, especially one in a franchise that has historically looked great for its time. However, the recommended RAM seems a tad high.

Not only does it suggest a minimum of 16 GB of RAM just to play it, but the recommended specs sit at 32 GB of RAM. Notably, the minimum specs will get you the Medium graphics preset at 1080p.

Alongside the 16 GB of RAM to run it on minimum, you need an AMD Ryzen 7 2700X, Intel Core i7 9700K, or better. Then, for the GPU, you will need an AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT or an Nvidia RTX 2070.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Mafia: The Old Country system requirements Row 0 - Cell 0 Minimum Recommended OS Windows 10/11 Windows 10/11 Processor AMD Ryzen 7 2700X / Intel Core i7 9700K AMD Ryzen 7 5800X / Intel Core i7 12700K Memory 16 GB 32 GB Graphics AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT / Nvidia RTX 2070 AMD Radeon RX 6950 XT / Nvidia RTX 3080 Ti DirectX Version 12 Version 12 Storage 55 GB 55 GB Extra notes SSD required, Medium graphics preset at 1080p SSD required, High graphics preset at 1440p

These are all mid-range parts from before 2020, so if you haven't yet put in an RTX card, you might want to do so with the onslaught of Unreal Engine 5 games coming down the pipeline. Doom: The Dark Ages is about to launch, and despite performing well, it needs a similarly beefy set of specs.

If you want to run Mafia: The Old Country on High preset at 1440p (what's recommended), you will need an AMD Ryzen 7 5800X, Intel Core i7 12700K processor or better.

The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

As well as this, you will need a rather large 32 GB of RAM, alongside an AMD Radeon RX 6950 XT, Nvidia RTX 3080 Ti, or better. A rig that can run Mafia: The Old Country on recommended specs is still a rather beefy one, and probably not due for an upgrade for a little while.

The choice to put the Medium graphics preset as the minimum recommendations is likely a sign of the heavy lifting required to get Unreal Engine 5 working in this game in the first place.

The RTX 2060 is a 6 GB card, whereas the RTX 2070 is 8 GB, and Hangar 13 likely doesn't want to go below that threshold. The 2070's 8 GB of RAM is likely the minimum that can get this game working, so players might as well run it on Medium.

At 55 GB, it's a fairly big game, but not monstrously so. However, an SSD being required, rather than recommended, is a telling sign of how far recommended specs have come.

If you plan on playing Mafia: The Old Country when it launches in August, you'll need a fairly competent machine to run its UE 5 world. If previous Mafia games are anything to go off, I'm expecting it to at least look like it's worth all that power.