Gamescom 2025 schedule: All the showcases and events you can watch this year

This year's tradeshow schedule isn't over just yet, so throw a little water in your face and make another cup of coffee. Gamescom 2025 is here to continue the videogame announcement gauntlet with its usual schedule of showcases, publisher livestreams, and previews from the show floor.

I blinked and it was August, but I swear I was just sifting through Summer Game Fest announcements yesterday—trying to figure out who announced what and for when. With June's big event over, it's time to start planning for when Gamescom kicks off in Cologne, Germany.

And just like with SGF, I'm here to help with another breakdown on the Gamescom 2025 schedule, including where and when you can watch livestreams.

When is Gamescom 2025?

Gamescom 2025 begins with the Opening Night Live broadcast on Tuesday, August 19, at 8 pm CEST. The actual in-person event opens its doors on August 20 and runs through the next four days, ending August 24.

There aren't quite as many streaming showcases at Gamescom, but it's still a massive conference. Unlike SGF in Los Angeles, Cologne's big event is open to both industry professionals and the general public. Anyone making the trip to the showfloor will need an extra day or two to navigate all that gaming square footage.

Gamescom 2025: Opening Night Live livestream details

gamescom Opening Night Live Official Stream: Black Ops 7, Resident Evil Requiem (Tuesday, Aug 19) - YouTube Watch On

Watch Opening Night Live on Twitch | YouTube

Gamescom ONL falls under Geoff Keighley's annual showcase umbrella, sandwiching itself between Summer Games Fest in June and The Game Awards in December. We know a few major highlights already, including news on Resident Evil Requiem and the World of Warcraft Midnight expansion.

As for the when, we've established you can watch Gamescom's Opening Night Live broadcast on August 19 at 8 pm CEST, but figuring out all of the time difference madness is a pain. Save yourself the trouble with the ONL schedule by timezone:

11 am PT, August 19 (Los Angeles)

2 pm ET, August 19 (New York)

7 pm BST, August 19 (London)

3 am JST, August 20 (Tokyo)

4 am AEST, August 20 (Sydney)

Gamescom 2025: Future Games Show livestream details

Future Games Show at gamescom 2025 - YouTube Watch On

Watch the Future Games Show on Twitch | YouTube

After a busy summer with hosts Laura Bailey and Matthew Mercer, the Future Games Show is back again for its third broadcast this year. This time, the FGS showcase will be hosted by David Hayter (Metal Gear's Solid Snake / Big Boss) and Maggie Robertson (Lady Dimitrescu from Resident Evil Village).

You can watch the Future Games Show on August 20 at 8 pm CEST. Or for folks elsewhere, refer to these time zones:

11 am PT, August 20 (Los Angeles)

2 pm ET, August 20 (New York)

7 pm BST, August 20 (London)

3 am JST, August 21 (Tokyo)

4 am AEST, August 21 (Sydney)

Gamescom 2025: Awesome Indies showcase details

Indie Arena Booth 2025 | Watch Us Cook! | Gamescom Lineup - YouTube Watch On

Watch the Awesome Indies show on Twitch

The Gamescom 2025 Indie Arena booth has quite a long list of games from smaller studios that attendees can sample all weekend long, but it'll shine the spotlight on them with an hour-long showcase on August 21 at 6 pm CEST.

In other regions, the Awesome Indies showcase airs at:

9 am PT, August 21 (Los Angeles)

12 pm ET, August 21 (New York)

5 pm BST, August 21 (London)

1 am JST, August 22 (Tokyo)

2 am AEST, August 22 (Sydney)

More Gamescom 2025 schedule highlights

Not every major publisher and studio at Gamescom 2025 will host a dedicated showcase, but they still hold smaller events throughout the week. We'll keep updating this list as the date approaches, but for now, you can watch for updates from:

Xbox (Twitch) broadcasts featuring Grounded 2, Black Ops 7, and The Outer Worlds 2 air on August 20 and August 21, beginning at 6 am PT both days.

Bethesda (Twitch) will broadcast for three days starting August 22, with segments featuring developer interviews, community spotlights, and game showcases.

Also keep an eye on our upcoming 2025 games schedule as known release dates inevitably change and studios make new reveals.