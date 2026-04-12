DayZ creator Dean 'Rocket' Hall has over 2,000 hours in Kerbal Space Program and played the original XCOM at Mount Everest base camp: 'I think when I die, I will still be playing that game'

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Dean 'Rocket' Hall, founder of New Zealand-based studio RocketWerkz, first encountered games via a Commodore 64 belonging to his cousins. "I think I played it constantly for about five hours. Then, at dinner, I looked basically green from the refresh rate of the monitor, and I ended up being very sick and throwing up everywhere. I think that's when everyone figured out I that I was really into computers."

Dean Hall Founder, RocketWerkz Learning to make games on the Amiga, Hall joined the games industry in the late 2010s, after spending almost a decade serving in New Zealand's military. While working at Czech developer Bohemia Interactive, Hall created the pioneering zombie survival mod DayZ. He briefly led the development of a commercial version of the game, before leaving to found RocketWerkz, where he has led the design of games like Stationeers and most recently Kitten Space Agency, a freely available spiritual successor to Kerbal Space Program.

Work continues on RocketWerkz's space survival game Icarus. After a rocky launch and years of rigorous weekly updates, Icarus has only just begun making profit for the studio. "Since the [Steam] Winter Sale, we've been making about three times as much each day as we spend," Hall says. The plan, apparently, is to "squirrel away" some of these funds for a new, ambitious project. "We're gonna make a big game, like a DayZ/ArmA-style game."

Hall took a break from overseeing RocketWerkz' many projects to take me on a bracing hike through his games library, a journey that took us from the foot of Mount Everest into the depths of space.

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What game are you currently playing?

(Image credit: Ludeon)

Dean Hall: I am super back in on RimWorld. I already have 1,400 hours in it, but I've put in a heap [of time], I think 140 hours in the last week or something. My chief product officer. He knew this interview was going to be happening, he actually sent me a screenshot of the amount of hours I've been playing for the last couple of weeks.

I go through a lot of games that I've loved and come back to them. And it really felt like it was time for me to give Odyssey a really good crack. And I have been just super into it.

I really like the story generator element of it. Whenever I do a Rimworld play through, I try and pick a specific setting. Before this recent playtest, I did a Dune-style setting, I actually modded the game to have a Dune-like Arrakis planet and a whole bunch of other mods, and made a few myself.

I've actually released two mods for RimWorld in the last week. Three, actually. My current mod is actually the most popular mod on the Steam workshop for RimWorld today. It's called Rocket Ranks. There's Rocket's Ranks and Rocket's Medals there too. They let you put medals [on] and give ranks to your colonists.

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What was the previous game you played, and is it still installed?

(Image credit: Kitfox Games)

I did jump around a little bit, but I'm gonna go with Ostranauts. I've known about Ostranauts for a long time, and I knew their pervious game, NEO Scavenger. I ended up talking to the dev. He's big fan of Stationeers and some of the approaches we took with the studio. So it was amazing to actually talk with the dev of the game.

Basically every year I come back and look at Ostranauts, and there's something about it that each time I play it, it's like at least 150 hours that goes into it. And it was a lot of fun, and really enjoyable. It's still installed. They've just announced when the next update's coming out. I'm actually hopeful [that] it's going to be a few more months, because I want it to be around time for me to do it again.

It's got its quirks, but [there's] nothing like it. There's the Fire in the Hold update that's going to be coming out, and that basically adds ship-to-ship combat. I'm not necessarily as thrilled about that, but I'm really thrilled with the fact that they're adding fire to the game. I think that's going to change things, another internal threat that you have to deal with that burns up oxygen. I think that's very much my vibe.