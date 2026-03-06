All about Sandy: Stardew Valley gift guide, schedule, and events

Get to know Sandy (Image credit: ConcernedApe) Birthday: Fall 15

Occupation: Oasis shop owner

Location: The Desert, inside the Oasis

Loves: Crocus, Daffodil, Sweet Pea

Hates: Holly, Red Mushrooms, Void Eggs

It's official—You'll be able to romance Sandy in Stardew Valley after the 1.7 update, when she joins Clint as one of two new marriage candidates. But before then, what if you want to get to know Sandy a little better? Maybe feel out her personality before tying the knot?

Sounds like a solid plan for long-term relationship success to me. As one of the few NPCs living outside of Pelican Town, you'll have to go the extra mile and chat with Sandy in the Calico Desert. And even without romance as part of the equation, earning her friendship is still worth it, so here's everything to know about Sandy in Stardew Valley—including her likes, loves, events, and schedule.

Stardew Valley Sandy schedule and events

(Image credit: ConcernedApe)

Even without romance as part of the equation, it's still worth working toward at least seven hearts with Sandy so she'll share her Tom Kha Soup recipe. It's a loved gift for both Elliot and Penny, plus the ingredient you'll need for making the Oasis Gown.

Where do you first meet Sandy? You first meet Sandy upon reaching the Calico Desert and visiting her store, the Oasis. But before you can travel that far from home, you'll need to repair the bus by either completing the Community Center's Vault bundles or by paying Joja Mart 40,000 gold.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Sandy's schedule 📅 Date Time Location Daily 9 am–11:50 pm

Stands behind the Oasis counter Fall 15 1 pm Walks around the Desert with Emily Spring 15–17 10 am–2 am At Emily's Outfit Services for the Desert Festival

Sandy is (almost) always in the same place—her shop, the Oasis—but you may find her out with Emily on a few occasions. The Oasis is open daily from 9 am until 11:50 pm.

Since she lives a bit far from the other residents in Pelican Town, you won't see her visiting the beach or out for a stroll in the square. On the rare occasion she's not behind the Oasis counter, look for Sandy near the desert pond or at Emily's Outfit Services during the Desert Festival.

Stardew Valley Sandy gift guide

(Image credit: ConcernedApe)

Sandy loves flowers, but don't give her any Holly

Flowers like the Sweet Pea, Daffodil, and Crocus are some of Sandy's loved gifts. If you're low on her favorite items, she also likes any fruit, goat products, and Quartz. Just avoid giving her Holly or Red Mushrooms—she hates those.

Like most Stardew Valley villagers, you'll want to heed the basics of gift giving. Give Sandy two gifts per week, talk to her regularly, and give her something she loves on her birthday (Fall 15) for extra points toward filling her hearts.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Sandy's loved gifts Reaction Item Source ❤️ Loves Crocus Foraged in Winter Row 1 - Cell 0 Daffodil Foraged in Spring Row 2 - Cell 0 Sweet Pea Foraged in Summer Row 3 - Cell 0 Mango Sticky Rice Recipe: (1) Coconut, (1) Mango, (1) Rice Universal Loves Golden Pumpkin

Prismatic Shard

Pearl

Rabbit's Foot

Stardrop Tea Row 4 - Cell 2

Swipe to scroll horizontally Sandy's liked gifts Reaction Item Source 💚 Likes Goat Milk Produced by adult goats Row 1 - Cell 0 Quartz The Mines, Quarry Mine, or Skull Cavern Row 2 - Cell 0 Wool Produced by rabbits and sheep Universal Likes All Cooking

All Fruit

All Flowers

All Gems

All Vegetables Row 3 - Cell 2

Swipe to scroll horizontally Sandy's neutral, disliked, and hated gifts Reaction Items Universals 🖤 Neutral Daffodil

Large Milk

Milk All Books

All Eggs

All Mushrooms ❌ Dislikes Oak Resin

Oil

Pine Tar

Rice

Void Egg

Void Essence

Wheat All Artifacts

All Building Materials

All Fish

All Geodes

All Seeds 💔 Hates Holly

Red Mushroom

Void Mayonnaise All Bait

All Fossils

All Monster Drops

All Trash

Sandy's wedding attire (Image credit: ConcernedApe)

Sandy will be a new romance option in Stardew Valley 1.7

Sandy isn't a Stardew Valley marriage candidate yet. We're still on version 1.6, and she'll only join the roster of available singles once the Stardew Valley 1.7 update drops. We don't know when that is for now, but I promise I'm just as eager to smooch the Oasis owner as you are, and I'll update our guides when ConcernedApe reveals more.

Until then, we at least know what she looks like when it's time for your big day. During the Stardew Valley 10th anniversary broadcast, ConcernedApe shared her wedding dress sprite along with Clint's new look, and that's all we've seen of her romance so far.