All about Sandy: Stardew Valley gift guide, schedule, and events

Here's how to befriend the upcoming marriage candidate.

Stardew Valley - Sandy&#039;s portrait image overlayed on top of the Desert Festival map
(Image credit: ConcernedApe)
Get to know Sandy

Sandy standing behind her counter at the Oasis shop in Stardew Valley&#039;s Desert area

(Image credit: ConcernedApe)

Birthday: Fall 15
Occupation: Oasis shop owner
Location: The Desert, inside the Oasis
Loves: Crocus, Daffodil, Sweet Pea
Hates: Holly, Red Mushrooms, Void Eggs

It's official—You'll be able to romance Sandy in Stardew Valley after the 1.7 update, when she joins Clint as one of two new marriage candidates. But before then, what if you want to get to know Sandy a little better? Maybe feel out her personality before tying the knot?

Sounds like a solid plan for long-term relationship success to me. As one of the few NPCs living outside of Pelican Town, you'll have to go the extra mile and chat with Sandy in the Calico Desert. And even without romance as part of the equation, earning her friendship is still worth it, so here's everything to know about Sandy in Stardew Valley—including her likes, loves, events, and schedule.

Stardew Valley Sandy schedule and events

Stardew Valley - Sandy with an exclamation mark over her head to show she&#039;s surprised to see you in the shop

(Image credit: ConcernedApe)

Even without romance as part of the equation, it's still worth working toward at least seven hearts with Sandy so she'll share her Tom Kha Soup recipe. It's a loved gift for both Elliot and Penny, plus the ingredient you'll need for making the Oasis Gown.

Where do you first meet Sandy?

You first meet Sandy upon reaching the Calico Desert and visiting her store, the Oasis. But before you can travel that far from home, you'll need to repair the bus by either completing the Community Center's Vault bundles or by paying Joja Mart 40,000 gold.

Sandy's schedule 📅

Date

Time

Location

Daily

9 am–11:50 pm


Stands behind the Oasis counter

Fall 15

1 pm

Walks around the Desert with Emily

Spring 15–17

10 am–2 am

At Emily's Outfit Services for the Desert Festival

Sandy is (almost) always in the same place—her shop, the Oasis—but you may find her out with Emily on a few occasions. The Oasis is open daily from 9 am until 11:50 pm.

Since she lives a bit far from the other residents in Pelican Town, you won't see her visiting the beach or out for a stroll in the square. On the rare occasion she's not behind the Oasis counter, look for Sandy near the desert pond or at Emily's Outfit Services during the Desert Festival.

Stardew Valley Sandy gift guide

Stardew Valley - Sandy with a heart emote over her head after giving her a loved gift

(Image credit: ConcernedApe)

Sandy loves flowers, but don't give her any Holly

Flowers like the Sweet Pea, Daffodil, and Crocus are some of Sandy's loved gifts. If you're low on her favorite items, she also likes any fruit, goat products, and Quartz. Just avoid giving her Holly or Red Mushrooms—she hates those.

Like most Stardew Valley villagers, you'll want to heed the basics of gift giving. Give Sandy two gifts per week, talk to her regularly, and give her something she loves on her birthday (Fall 15) for extra points toward filling her hearts.

Sandy's loved gifts

Reaction

Item

Source

❤️ Loves

Crocus

Foraged in Winter

Daffodil

Foraged in Spring

Sweet Pea

Foraged in Summer

Mango Sticky Rice

Recipe: (1) Coconut, (1) Mango, (1) Rice

Universal Loves

Golden Pumpkin
Prismatic Shard
Pearl
Rabbit's Foot
Stardrop Tea

Sandy's liked gifts

Reaction

Item

Source

💚 Likes

Goat Milk

Produced by adult goats

Quartz

The Mines, Quarry Mine, or Skull Cavern

Wool

Produced by rabbits and sheep

Universal Likes

All Cooking
All Fruit
All Flowers
All Gems
All Vegetables

Sandy's neutral, disliked, and hated gifts

Reaction

Items

Universals

🖤 Neutral

Daffodil
Large Milk
Milk

All Books
All Eggs
All Mushrooms

❌ Dislikes

Oak Resin
Oil
Pine Tar
Rice
Void Egg
Void Essence
Wheat

All Artifacts
All Building Materials
All Fish
All Geodes
All Seeds

💔 Hates

Holly
Red Mushroom
Void Mayonnaise

All Bait
All Fossils
All Monster Drops
All Trash

Is Sandy a Stardew Valley marriage candidate?

Sandy and Clint in their wedding attire as new marriage candidates in Stardew Valley 1.7

Sandy's wedding attire (Image credit: ConcernedApe)

Sandy will be a new romance option in Stardew Valley 1.7

Sandy isn't a Stardew Valley marriage candidate yet. We're still on version 1.6, and she'll only join the roster of available singles once the Stardew Valley 1.7 update drops. We don't know when that is for now, but I promise I'm just as eager to smooch the Oasis owner as you are, and I'll update our guides when ConcernedApe reveals more.

Until then, we at least know what she looks like when it's time for your big day. During the Stardew Valley 10th anniversary broadcast, ConcernedApe shared her wedding dress sprite along with Clint's new look, and that's all we've seen of her romance so far.

