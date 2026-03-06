All about Sandy: Stardew Valley gift guide, schedule, and events
Here's how to befriend the upcoming marriage candidate.
Birthday: Fall 15
Occupation: Oasis shop owner
Location: The Desert, inside the Oasis
Loves: Crocus, Daffodil, Sweet Pea
Hates: Holly, Red Mushrooms, Void Eggs
It's official—You'll be able to romance Sandy in Stardew Valley after the 1.7 update, when she joins Clint as one of two new marriage candidates. But before then, what if you want to get to know Sandy a little better? Maybe feel out her personality before tying the knot?
Sounds like a solid plan for long-term relationship success to me. As one of the few NPCs living outside of Pelican Town, you'll have to go the extra mile and chat with Sandy in the Calico Desert. And even without romance as part of the equation, earning her friendship is still worth it, so here's everything to know about Sandy in Stardew Valley—including her likes, loves, events, and schedule.
Stardew Valley Sandy schedule and events
Even without romance as part of the equation, it's still worth working toward at least seven hearts with Sandy so she'll share her Tom Kha Soup recipe. It's a loved gift for both Elliot and Penny, plus the ingredient you'll need for making the Oasis Gown.
Where do you first meet Sandy?
You first meet Sandy upon reaching the Calico Desert and visiting her store, the Oasis. But before you can travel that far from home, you'll need to repair the bus by either completing the Community Center's Vault bundles or by paying Joja Mart 40,000 gold.
Date
Time
Location
Daily
9 am–11:50 pm
Stands behind the Oasis counter
Fall 15
1 pm
Walks around the Desert with Emily
Spring 15–17
10 am–2 am
At Emily's Outfit Services for the Desert Festival
Sandy is (almost) always in the same place—her shop, the Oasis—but you may find her out with Emily on a few occasions. The Oasis is open daily from 9 am until 11:50 pm.
Since she lives a bit far from the other residents in Pelican Town, you won't see her visiting the beach or out for a stroll in the square. On the rare occasion she's not behind the Oasis counter, look for Sandy near the desert pond or at Emily's Outfit Services during the Desert Festival.
Stardew Valley Sandy gift guide
Sandy loves flowers, but don't give her any Holly
Flowers like the Sweet Pea, Daffodil, and Crocus are some of Sandy's loved gifts. If you're low on her favorite items, she also likes any fruit, goat products, and Quartz. Just avoid giving her Holly or Red Mushrooms—she hates those.
Like most Stardew Valley villagers, you'll want to heed the basics of gift giving. Give Sandy two gifts per week, talk to her regularly, and give her something she loves on her birthday (Fall 15) for extra points toward filling her hearts.
Reaction
Item
Source
❤️ Loves
Crocus
Foraged in Winter
|Row 1 - Cell 0
Daffodil
Foraged in Spring
|Row 2 - Cell 0
Sweet Pea
Foraged in Summer
|Row 3 - Cell 0
Mango Sticky Rice
Recipe: (1) Coconut, (1) Mango, (1) Rice
Universal Loves
Golden Pumpkin
|Row 4 - Cell 2
Reaction
Item
Source
💚 Likes
Goat Milk
Produced by adult goats
|Row 1 - Cell 0
Quartz
The Mines, Quarry Mine, or Skull Cavern
|Row 2 - Cell 0
Wool
Produced by rabbits and sheep
Universal Likes
All Cooking
|Row 3 - Cell 2
Reaction
Items
Universals
🖤 Neutral
Daffodil
All Books
❌ Dislikes
Oak Resin
All Artifacts
💔 Hates
Holly
All Bait
Is Sandy a Stardew Valley marriage candidate?
Sandy will be a new romance option in Stardew Valley 1.7
Sandy isn't a Stardew Valley marriage candidate yet. We're still on version 1.6, and she'll only join the roster of available singles once the Stardew Valley 1.7 update drops. We don't know when that is for now, but I promise I'm just as eager to smooch the Oasis owner as you are, and I'll update our guides when ConcernedApe reveals more.
Until then, we at least know what she looks like when it's time for your big day. During the Stardew Valley 10th anniversary broadcast, ConcernedApe shared her wedding dress sprite along with Clint's new look, and that's all we've seen of her romance so far.
