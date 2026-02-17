Stardew Valley fan left their Switch running for 'over 3 weeks straight' to sleep for 1,000 years, waking up to immortal villagers, giant mushrooms and debris everywhere
The Haunted Chocolatier cabin fever is setting in, I see.
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Every Friday
GamesRadar+
Your weekly update on everything you could ever want to know about the games you already love, games we know you're going to love in the near future, and tales from the communities that surround them.
Every Thursday
GTA 6 O'clock
Our special GTA 6 newsletter, with breaking news, insider info, and rumor analysis from the award-winning GTA 6 O'clock experts.
Every Friday
Knowledge
From the creators of Edge: A weekly videogame industry newsletter with analysis from expert writers, guidance from professionals, and insight into what's on the horizon.
Every Thursday
The Setup
Hardware nerds unite, sign up to our free tech newsletter for a weekly digest of the hottest new tech, the latest gadgets on the test bench, and much more.
Every Wednesday
Switch 2 Spotlight
Sign up to our new Switch 2 newsletter, where we bring you the latest talking points on Nintendo's new console each week, bring you up to date on the news, and recommend what games to play.
Every Saturday
The Watchlist
Subscribe for a weekly digest of the movie and TV news that matters, direct to your inbox. From first-look trailers, interviews, reviews and explainers, we've got you covered.
Once a month
SFX
Get sneak previews, exclusive competitions and details of special events each month!
It was only a matter of time until the cabin fever started setting in, I suppose, what with all the waiting for Stardew Valley's big 1.7 update and Haunted Chocolatier. It's a similar phenomenon to GTA 6, where the eternal waiting inevitably leads fans to become untethered and start doing wacky things just for the fun of it.
There's no finer example than Reddit user Holozard who, of their own volition (I hope), spent over 150 real hours sleeping for 1,000 years straight in Stardew Valley. That might sound like a massive waste of time (it is, really) but it was all for science. And it only gets worse when you realise what it took to achieve.
Slept for 1000 years straight from r/StardewValley
As Holozard explains in the comments, they had to leave their Nintendo Switch on "for over three weeks straight (aside from the nine times it crashed), just running right into bed and hitting rest."
And no, their controller didn't survive the month-long ordeal much better than I think my sanity would: "I used a controller with a turbo button to hit 'A' repeatedly, and a hair tie to walk right automatically. That also gave my controller horrible stick drift".
Naturally, sleeping for 1,000 years has some knock-on effects on your world, which Holozard aptly named Sleepwell Farm. I'm not going to question the impressive lifespan of the villagers or Holozard's merely "grumpy" chickens after so long in stasis, but there are massive mushrooms, meteorites, and so many weeds everywhere.
Yes, the fallout isn't restricted to the player's farm; this debris cluttered almost every tile in town, from the square and the Community Centre to Joja Mart, though the latter deserves it.
It all worked out in the end though, as once the sleepyhead Holozard arose from their slumber, it was time to cash in: "I now have lots of cool purple rocks all over my farm, and made almost half a million in mushrooms, so I’m happy".
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
That's a pretty good start to a save, if you ask me. I'm not sure the townspeople feel the same way, but they don't really have a say in it.
I'm never going to attempt such a feat, especially on a poor old Switch, but it's a neat experiment all the same. Honestly, I'm quite jealous of all the colourful mushrooms decorating the map.
2026 games: All the upcoming games
Best PC games: Our all-time favorites
Free PC games: Freebie fest
Best FPS games: Finest gunplay
Best RPGs: Grand adventures
Best co-op games: Better together
Rory has made the fatal error of playing way too many live service games at once, and somehow still finding time for everything in between. Sure, he’s an expert at Destiny 2, Call of Duty, and more, but at what cost? He’s even sunk 1,000 hours into The Elder Scrolls Online over the years. At least he put all those hours spent grinding challenges to good use over the years as a freelancer and guides editor. In his spare time, he’s also an avid video creator, often breaking down the environmental design of his favourite games. If you can’t track him down, he’s probably lost in a cave with a bunch of dwarves shouting “rock and stone” to no end.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.