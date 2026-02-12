Mewgenics has its very own Mr. Resetti that'll make 'a brain slushie' out of you and curse your cats if you save scum: 'No, seriously, I dish out IRL curses'
Okay, I'll save my game, jeez!
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Every Friday
GamesRadar+
Your weekly update on everything you could ever want to know about the games you already love, games we know you're going to love in the near future, and tales from the communities that surround them.
Every Thursday
GTA 6 O'clock
Our special GTA 6 newsletter, with breaking news, insider info, and rumor analysis from the award-winning GTA 6 O'clock experts.
Every Friday
Knowledge
From the creators of Edge: A weekly videogame industry newsletter with analysis from expert writers, guidance from professionals, and insight into what's on the horizon.
Every Thursday
The Setup
Hardware nerds unite, sign up to our free tech newsletter for a weekly digest of the hottest new tech, the latest gadgets on the test bench, and much more.
Every Wednesday
Switch 2 Spotlight
Sign up to our new Switch 2 newsletter, where we bring you the latest talking points on Nintendo's new console each week, bring you up to date on the news, and recommend what games to play.
Every Saturday
The Watchlist
Subscribe for a weekly digest of the movie and TV news that matters, direct to your inbox. From first-look trailers, interviews, reviews and explainers, we've got you covered.
Once a month
SFX
Get sneak previews, exclusive competitions and details of special events each month!
Mr. Resetti is one of gaming's most infamous characters, mostly because he's a bit of a meta jumpscare—if you quit without saving properly in Animal Crossing, he'll pop out of the ground to berate you like the Lorax. Turns out Mewgenics, our most recent roguelike obsession from the Binding of Isaac guys, has its very own version.
As explained here by YouTuber SlayXc2, Steven, who pops up if you quit without saving, has the same temper as the classic angry moleman with a hell of a lot less of that Nintendo-brand, kid-friendly restraint. He's also named after a boss that can appear in the Binding of Isaac with the same design, so—hey, at least he's a cool cameo while he's dishing out threats.
"Oh hey! It's me! Steven! You may know me from such games as Time Fcuk, The End is Nigh or The Binding of Isaac! But from here on out you're probably going to remember me as that Mr. Resetti guy.
"Yeah, I'm here because I can see you are fcuking with the game save. Or maybe you just 'accidentally' exited during combat. Suuuure. Sadly there are consequences to messing with fate… and I'm here to dish them out."
Then he just starts going in on you: "Maybe I'll burn your house down, OR KILL YOUR PARENTS!!! No, seriously, I dish out IRL curses. Like those ones where someone calls you at 3am, then Bloody Mary comes out of the mirror and kills you! It's like that, but worse, because this is REAL real!"
Steven, to be fair, lays out his terms fairly—each run you get one "oopsie do-over", in case there's a power cut or something. But "after that, the gloves are off and I just start coming through the monitor making a brain slushie. Understood?!"
In actuality, as SlayXc2 (who has a remarkably un-slushied brain for someone who tested this) just had their cats cursed with Deja Vu. Steven's punishment has four phases: First, the initial freebie threat mentioned above. Then, Steven will curse one of your cats with the Deja Vu disorder.
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
Quit without saving again, and he'll do it to everybody while having an understandable crashout: "YOU CAN'T WIN LIKE THIS! YOU'RE SICK, YOU KNOW THAT?" Betray Steven one last time, and he'll tear away control from you entirely. "Aaand you're done! Hand over the controller! You're being cut off! It's Steven's turn!"
This gives all of your cats "Severe Deja Vu", which gives Steven control over your cats in battles, with little regard for their safety. Which, given the alternative of getting Bloody Mary'd at 3 am? I feel like we got off pretty lightly. It's a good thing, too, given Mewgenics is one of the best roguelikes in recent memory—with our own Robin Valentine giving it a whopping 92 in his Mewgenics review.
Steam sale dates: When's the next event?
Epic Store free games: What's free right now?
Free PC games: The best freebies you can grab
2025 games: This year's upcoming releases
Free Steam games: No purchase necessary
Harvey's history with games started when he first begged his parents for a World of Warcraft subscription aged 12, though he's since been cursed with Final Fantasy 14-brain and a huge crush on G'raha Tia. He made his start as a freelancer, writing for websites like Techradar, The Escapist, Dicebreaker, The Gamer, Into the Spine—and of course, PC Gamer. He'll sink his teeth into anything that looks interesting, though he has a soft spot for RPGs, soulslikes, roguelikes, deckbuilders, MMOs, and weird indie titles. He also plays a shelf load of TTRPGs in his offline time. Don't ask him what his favourite system is, he has too many.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.