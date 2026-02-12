Mewgenics has its very own Mr. Resetti that'll make 'a brain slushie' out of you and curse your cats if you save scum: 'No, seriously, I dish out IRL curses'

Mr. Resetti is one of gaming's most infamous characters, mostly because he's a bit of a meta jumpscare—if you quit without saving properly in Animal Crossing, he'll pop out of the ground to berate you like the Lorax. Turns out Mewgenics, our most recent roguelike obsession from the Binding of Isaac guys, has its very own version.

As explained here by YouTuber SlayXc2, Steven, who pops up if you quit without saving, has the same temper as the classic angry moleman with a hell of a lot less of that Nintendo-brand, kid-friendly restraint. He's also named after a boss that can appear in the Binding of Isaac with the same design, so—hey, at least he's a cool cameo while he's dishing out threats.

"Oh hey! It's me! Steven! You may know me from such games as Time Fcuk, The End is Nigh or The Binding of Isaac! But from here on out you're probably going to remember me as that Mr. Resetti guy.

"Yeah, I'm here because I can see you are fcuking with the game save. Or maybe you just 'accidentally' exited during combat. Suuuure. Sadly there are consequences to messing with fate… and I'm here to dish them out."

Then he just starts going in on you: "Maybe I'll burn your house down, OR KILL YOUR PARENTS!!! No, seriously, I dish out IRL curses. Like those ones where someone calls you at 3am, then Bloody Mary comes out of the mirror and kills you! It's like that, but worse, because this is REAL real!"

Steven, to be fair, lays out his terms fairly—each run you get one "oopsie do-over", in case there's a power cut or something. But "after that, the gloves are off and I just start coming through the monitor making a brain slushie. Understood?!"

In actuality, as SlayXc2 (who has a remarkably un-slushied brain for someone who tested this) just had their cats cursed with Deja Vu. Steven's punishment has four phases: First, the initial freebie threat mentioned above. Then, Steven will curse one of your cats with the Deja Vu disorder.

Quit without saving again, and he'll do it to everybody while having an understandable crashout: "YOU CAN'T WIN LIKE THIS! YOU'RE SICK, YOU KNOW THAT?" Betray Steven one last time, and he'll tear away control from you entirely. "Aaand you're done! Hand over the controller! You're being cut off! It's Steven's turn!"

This gives all of your cats "Severe Deja Vu", which gives Steven control over your cats in battles, with little regard for their safety. Which, given the alternative of getting Bloody Mary'd at 3 am? I feel like we got off pretty lightly. It's a good thing, too, given Mewgenics is one of the best roguelikes in recent memory—with our own Robin Valentine giving it a whopping 92 in his Mewgenics review.