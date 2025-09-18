Hello Kitty Island Adventure's Wheatflour Wonderland DLC introduced a plethora of new items to help us make our way through Cogimyun's friendship quests. Jemmies are one of the newest items, and are pretty crucial to pick up while you explore as you'll need them for a huge number of crafts. Fortunately they are easy to find and spawn in huge numbers so you'll be crafting in no time.

Wheatflour Wonderland is home to a lot of different gemstones that you'll need to collect, but Jemmies are unlike any of the bigger stones you'll come across. They're small clusters of coloured gemstones that appear on the ground rather than big glittery stones. Here's where you need to go if you want to collect some.

Where to find Jemmies in Hello Kitty Island Adventure

There is no specific place you need to head to find Jemmies in Wheatflour Wonderland. Instead, they spawn around the entire map. This includes across the fields, around the entrance, and around the main building. I've found a lot of Jemmies on floating islands toward the top right of the map, near the Crafting Court, or down the stairs leading to where the stained glass portraits of each character are on the floor.

You'll need Jemmies alongside the larger gemstones like amethysts and opals for the majority of crafts in Cogimyun's friendship quests. Especially when you start using the top right crafting bench in the Crafting Court and creating different wands. Don't mistake the gemstones around Wheatflour Wonderland with the Power Crystals you find while you explore Friendship Island, though.

Jemmies and the gemstones found in Wheatflour Wonderland are to be used on crafting or as gifts rather than unlocking new areas. With that said, you will need to use gemstones to unlock chests around Wheatflour Wonderland, but you'll know which ones you need to use as the "keyhole" on the front of the chest will be the shape of the gem.