How to get V-EGG-etable seeds in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Every spring, Disney Dreamlight Valley hosts the Eggstravaganza event, and to celebrate, your entire valley becomes inundated with various eggs to find. They'll grow on bushes, spawn on the floor in each biome, and even sprout from the seeds you sow, and they're essential for crafting special items like balloons or baking things like spring chocolate. With that said, a few egg variants are easier to find than others, and among the hardest are the ones that grow from V-EGG-etable seeds.

Unlike seeds you can buy from Goofy's Stall, you need to craft the seeds for V-EGG-etables. You'll plant and grow them as you would any other crop, the only difference is having to make the seeds yourself. Even then, it's not too hard at all. Here's what you need to do.

How to craft V-EGG-etable seeds in Disney Dreamlight Valley

You need three components to make a single bag of V-EGG-etable seeds. This does include Dreamlight, which you'll no doubt already have tucked away in a pocket. The other two crafting materials you'll need are the other egg variants you can find during the event. To be specific, you will need:

1x Egg-cellent Fruit

1 x Wild Spring Egg

20 x Dreamlight

Head to a crafting bench with these materials, and you'll be able to craft V-EGG-etable seeds. You don't need to unlock the recipe, it'll automatically be available to craft here. With the materials above, you'll only be able to craft one bag of seeds so it's worth foraging a little longer to ensure a larger crop and save yourself from running around a second time if you realise you need more plants.



Once you've planted your seeds, your crop will take 30 minutes to grow. Or, 27 minutes if you plant them in the Peaceful Meadow, since that is the crop's preferred biome. You'll need to water it again after 15 minutes have passed, but that's it. When you've harvested them, much like every other fruit and vegetable in the game, it will be classed as an ingredient.

Where to find Eggcellent Fruit and Wild Spring Eggs in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Egg-cellent fruit can be found on bushes around the Valley during the Eggstravaganza event. They are separate from the regular fruit bushes you see day to day, so you'll be able to recognise which ones are specifically for the event. As if the pink eggs growing on them weren't enough of a giveaway. You'll be able to collect three eggs every 60 minutes too, and three bushes will start each day.



Wild Spring Eggs are easier to find since 10 spawn throughout the Valley at any one time, and it'll take 30 minutes for them to respawn. You'll also be rewarded with them for completing several of the daily quests that are run during the event, such as Blooming and Blossoming and Bunnies on the Run.