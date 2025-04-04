Disney Dreamlight Valley Eggstravaganza event 2025: everything you need to know

The Eggstravaganza event is the yearly spring celebration in Disney Dreamlight Valley, and if you want to get ahold of some bright pastel decor then now is your best chance. There are plenty of limited-time duties to complete, and a colossal egg hunt to embark on. Your villagers will be more than happy to taste test any of the seasonal recipes you'll end up creating too, I'm sure.

Similar to the Eggtravaganza held over the last few years, you won't get to invite a new villager, but it's still a fun way to boost your friendship with certain characters and craft some limited furniture. Since it's only running for a limited amount of time, you'll want to crack on (pardon the pun) as soon as you can. Here's everything you need to know about what to expect from the Eggstravaganza event for 2025.

When is the Eggstravaganza event in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

The Eggstavaganza event runs from April 2 and until April 22 2025. During this time, there are a handful of challenges to complete and forageable items to collect around the valley which aren't available any other time of year. The rewards you'll get for completing these tasks are also limited to the event.

What do you do during the Eggstravaganza event in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

During the event, you'll have four main challenges to complete. You'll find them under the Events tab, and then Eggstravaganza and the duties menu on the left. BNo clues are given underneath these challenges about how you can complete them. Half the fun is figuring it out yourself, but that hasn't stopped me from giving you an extra helping hand if you need it. All four challenges exclusive to the Eggstravaganza event are listed below:

Spring taste test : eat all 3 spring meals

: eat all 3 spring meals Eggs-ceptional decorating : place 4 egg-themed furniture

: place 4 egg-themed furniture That's not where eggs come from! : harvest 40 spring V-EGG-etables

: harvest 40 spring V-EGG-etables WALL-E loves flowers: pick 50 flowers with WALL-E

Three of these challenges are related to the four egg varieties that you can forage around the valley during the event. The only exception to these challenges is WALL-E Loves Flowers. Instead of dealing with eggs, you'll need to complete both daily and weekly quests with WALL-E. Ultimately, you just need to pick 50 flowers during the event to complete it, and these quests will help you achieve that.

Where to find eggs during the Eggstravaganza event in Disney Dreamlight Valley

(Image credit: Gameloft)

The egg hunt is one of the main appeals of the Eggstravaganza. Three of the egg varieties available during this time are hidden around the valley and the additional biomes you will unlock during the game. The other can be grown like a crop, but you'll have to craft the seeds first. I've stuck them all in the table below with their locations, so you can streamline your time egg hunting.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Egg type Location Egg-cellent Fruit (Pink) Fruit bushes around the valley Wild Spring Egg (Blue) On the floor around the valley Purple Spring Eggs (Purple) In the Moana/Toy Story/Lion King/Mulan realms Spring V-EGG-etable (Yellow) Grown from V-EGG-etable seeds which need to be crafted first.

Seasonal decorations available during the Eggstravaganza in Disney Dreamlight Valley

As is the way with any seasonal event in Disney Dreamlight Valley, there is a catalogue of furniture and decor you can craft before it ends. For 2025, three new items have been added to the selection: the Potted Spring Egg tree, Hanging Egg chair, and the Egg-cellent Balloons. Here's what you'll need to craft every single item available this year.