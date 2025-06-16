Disney Dreamlight Valley The Storybook Vale Part 2: The Unwritten Realms – Everything you need to know about the second half of the DLC

Disney Dreamlight Valley released its second DLC last year, The Storybook Vale. Unlike the first, A Rift in Time, the second DLC is being released in two parts, the first having rolled out in November, with the second due later this year. More specifically, this summer, with plans to round off the story alongside a few new additions.

The Storybook Vale Part 2: The Unwritten Realms will introduce two villagers, and take us to new areas of the map which the first part kept hidden away. It's safe to assume that there will be plenty more puzzles to solve and friendship quests to complete along the way, too.

We'll likely also see a resolution to the Maleficent and Hades feud. As Maleficent will play a larger role in this half of the DLC, it'll be nice to hear her side of the story. Here's everything you need to know about the release of The Unwritten Realms so you can prepare yourself for the next adventure.

The Storybook Vale Part 2: The Unwritten Realms will be released on July 9, 2025, marking nearly seven months since the first part launched in November last year. The Unwritten Realms will continue straight off the back of the first half, so you'll want to have made good headway in the DLC before you really get stuck in with the second.

This also includes making decent progress through the friendship quests with the villagers you met in the first half. Although it hasn't been confirmed, I imagine they will also play a pretty significant role in this part, and when you're in the middle of a quest the last thing you want to be stopped by is your friendship level. Ahead of launch, spend some time working on your bonds with the villagers you've already met to give yourself the best headstart before July 9.

What's included in The Storybook Vale Part 2?

Maleficent and Aurora will be the focus of The Storybook Vale Part 2. After completing a series of quests, I imagine we'll be able to invite both characters to the valley similarly to Merida, Flynn, and Hades in the first part. We don't currently know how many quests we will have to complete for both before we can invite them, but given we only currently know about two characters, and I assume this part of the DLC will be the same length as the first, I imagine there will be quite a few hoops to jump through.

Part 2 will also send us to a strange world beneath the Storybook Vale, giving us plenty of new space to explore. Whether or not this also means new items are coming, such as new ingredients or decorative fauna, is currently unknown. The Storybook Vale brought us things like bioluminescent mossy logs and reading nooks built into trees, so I wouldn't be surprised if more items were added to coincide with the new biomes. We won't know until we get to explore for ourselves.

We can safely assume that there will be more puzzles to solve as we make our way through the second half, as I'm sure any area Maleficent wants you to explore isn't free of chaos. Furniture puzzles were introduced in the first part, challenging us to place the right furniture in the right spots, and I guarantee these will make a comeback now the second half is nearly here.

In fact, one of the furniture puzzles we had to solve in the first half, and arguably the hardest, was the work of Maleficent. So, expect this level of challenge to crop up again now the story is coming to a close.