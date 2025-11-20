Disney Dreamlight Valley's Wishblossom Ranch DLC introduced not only new characters for you to welcome home, but a number of new recipes too. There are plenty of ingredients for you to familiarise yourself with as you explore Wishblossom Ranch and its biomes, but none of them really give you any clues what they'd be used for, and Button Stew is not the most intuitive name.

Button Stew is likely to pop up in your horse's favourite meals, especially Khan, so you'll want to check the recipe off your list as soon as possible. Even though it's only a two-star entree, it's not an easy dish to guess the ingredients for, and you have to venture a little out of the mountains if you want to batch cook some.

How to make Button Stew in Disney Dreamlight Valley

To cook Button Stew, you need to take the follow ingredients to a cooking pot either in Remy's Restaurant or outside of your house in Wishblossom Ranch:

1 x Button Mushroom

1 x Carrot

If you're not planning on feeding your stew to your horse (or yourself) then you can sell it at Goofy's stall for 375 Star Coins. Alternatively, eating it gives you a decent buff of +135 stamina. Since it's so easy to make as well, it's a decent way to earn some extra cash without having to break the bank buying ingredients.

Where to find the ingredients for Button Stew in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Fortunately, the ingredients for Button Stew are easy to gather too. You can buy carrot seeds from Goofy's Stall in the Peaceful Meadow for 10 Star Coins a bag, and they take 15 minutes to grow. If you're lucky, you can also get bags of seeds as a reward from clearing Night Thorns throughout the Valley.

Button Mushrooms are more challenging, but as long as you have access to the the Glamour Gulch biome in the Wishblossom DLC, you'll be foraging in no time. You'll find Button Mushrooms throughout Glamour Gulch, so you don't need to head to one specific area to find them. They're quite small and yellow, and as the name suggests they look like buttons when you walk past. Once you know what to look for they are incredibly easy to spot.