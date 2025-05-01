Once you hit level four friendship with Mirabel in Disney Dreamlight Valley, she'll throw the A Taste of Home quest at you. She'll challenge you to help her remember how to make one of her favourite dishes, but there are a few ingredients missing that you need to discover yourself.

To give yourself a head start in this quest, it's best to save up your Star Coins and gather some basic ingredients ahead of time. You'll need to buy a few artisanal ingredients from Remy's restaurant to complete this task, and we know they don't come cheap. Here's what you need to do to complete the quest and give your friendship with Mirabel a nice boost.

How to complete the A Taste of Home quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley

At the start of the quest, Mirabel will give you a plate of Buñuelos. As much as she loves the dish, she can't remember how she makes them, so it's our job to help out. Mirabel suggests taking the plate to Remy, who might be able to help break down the ingredients that go into the meal, so head to Remy's restaurant to find him.



Remy will tell you three of the ingredients you need to make the dish. There is a fourth ingredient you need to find yourself. I'll cut you the stress of throwing random things into a pot, the secret ingredient is cheese. So to make Buñuelos, you will need the following items:

1 x Wheat

1 x Milk

1 x Eggs

1 x Cheese

When you've made the meal, take it back to Mirabel and she will ask you to deliver three portions to Mickey Mouse, Scrooge McDuck, and Goofy. You'll need to make three more plates of Buñuelos to complete this part of the quest so triple the ingredients above. When you've gone around delivering the food, go back to Mirabel and talk to her to end the A Taste of Home quest.