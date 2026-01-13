Judge denies interim pay for fired Rockstar employees, but the decision 'does nothing to suggest that Rockstar will not be found guilty of unfair dismissal when the case goes to trial,' union says

The judge said the bar for demonstrating a "pretty good chance of success" in the case is higher than what will apply at the final hearing.

A Scottish employment tribunal has denied a request for interim relief for Grand Theft Auto 6 developers fired by Rockstar in October 2025, saying they did not adequately demonstrate a likelihood that the final ruling on the matter will find that the former employees were fired because of their union membership or activities.

"The Glasgow Employment Tribunal has rejected the union's application for interim relief," a Rockstar spokesperson said in a statement provided to PC Gamer. "We welcome the decision, which is consistent with Rockstar's position throughout.

The denial of interim relief is a loss for the fired employees—one former Rockstar worker called it a "gut punch"—but only in a limited sense. The ruling notes that the IWGB Discord had roughly 350 members, more than half of whom were members of the IWGB itself, and that at least one had previously written "press articles about videogames," including at least about Rockstar itself. It also acknowledges that three of the fired employees were Canadian, and not members of the IWGB—and thus, "their trade union membership could not therefore have been a factor in their dismissal." That's all in line with Rockstar's prior allegations.

